United Hatzalah purchased $15 million USD (approximately NIS 59,653,800.00) worth of medical supplies to support injured Israelis during the ongoing war against Hamas. However, despite their record-breaking purchase, the organization fears that they will not have enough to support the influx of injured people.

“We are purchasing more than $15 million worth of medical supplies to restock and be prepared for the continuation of the conflict,” said President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer. “This is the single largest medical supply purchase that this organization has ever made, and I fear it won’t be enough.”

The group has now sent thousands of volunteers to provide first aid support for communities on the frontline of Hamas’ attack, near the Gaza border. Over 2000 people have received treatment from these volunteers, many of whom required urgent medical treatment with bandages, tourniquets, oxygen and CPR.

“As a result of this barbaric attack of historic proportions, the likes of which we have not seen since the Holocaust, we are responding on the southern front, and preparing for the possibility of a need on other fronts as well,” explained Vice President of Operations Dov Maisel. “We are purchasing medical equipment at a rate that has never been done before to supply all of our volunteers that are on the ground and leaving their families to save the lives of those most affected by this human tragedy. We need to be able to continue to give these volunteers the tools they need, both medical supplies and bullet-proof vests and helmets, to do their job safely.” Medical kits being packed by UH teams and volunteers to head to the southern border.jpeg (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

Maisel concluded by saying, “In the past five days, hundreds of lives have been saved by the hard work of our selfless volunteers and their indomitable spirit. Jews, Christians, and Muslims, all banding together for the common goal of saving lives. Nothing is holier, and we need help to keep doing it.”

How is the organization funding urgent medical services?

United Hatzalah has launched an urgent fundraising campaign to cover the growing medical costs of the war. The goal for the organization is $20 million USD and over $10 million USD has already been collected from generous donors.

“Everything we do is based on donations, we get no government funding. If we have donations to purchase medical equipment, we can continue to save lives. Without donations, we can’t. It’s as simple as that,” Beer explained.

Donations can be made via the organization’s website: https://israelrescue.org/campaign/israel-at-war/