Volunteers knit blankets, scarves for cancer patients

The general public is invited to donate skeins of yarn for knitting and crocheting on Friday to "wrap the sick in warmth."

Following World Cancer Day, which was marked this past Sunday, the Israeli Cancer Association will hold an event on Friday dedicated to cancer patients and their families.

A variety of knit products, made by the association's volunteers, will be sold as part of the event. All proceeds will go to the association to allow for the continuation of its activity.

The public is also invited to donate skeins of yarn to provide the volunteers with more supplies for their next knitting projects.

Yarn collection stations will be set up on Friday at the location of the event: Sha'ar Hatzafon Mall in Kiryat Ata.