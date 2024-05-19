Deadly new strain of monkeypox in Africa virus raises concerns of spread

The American Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been closely monitoring the spread of a highly fatal new strain of monkeypox (Mpox) that has appeared in the Republic of Congo, referring to it as a global threat if the strain is to spread to areas beyond Africa.

The increase in infection cases is attributed to one family of the virus that has spread in Africa: Clade I, which causes severe and deadly disease, and Clade II, which led to the global outbreak about two years ago.

Since 2023, the Congo has reported an unprecedented number of infections due to the Clade I strain, which has begun to spread to other countries. However, no cases outside of the continent have been reported so far.

Monkeypox transmission

In adults, most infections have been transmitted through sexual relations between men. Some cases of infection in women have occurred. In children, most infections are caused by contact with infected animals or humans.

Meanwhile, there has been a new outbreak of the original monkeypox virus throughout the world, including in Israel. In January 2024, The Israeli Health Ministry reported 14 cases of the virus - In February, there were seven cases, while in March, there were three. Activists hold a poster as they demand a vaccine during a demonstration to call for a stronger response by the government to the monkeypox crisis outside CENAPRECE (National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control) building in Mexico City, Mexico (credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO)

In response to the cases, the Israeli Health Ministry said, "We are constantly monitoring the incidences of monkeypox and recommend that populations at risk of infection receive two doses of the vaccine for the virus a month apart. We recommend this for men who have relations with other men, especially in casual encounters."

Monkeypox was given its name because it was first identified in laboratory monkeys in 1958. It is related to another well-known disease - smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980. Unlike smallpox, monkeypox is less contagious, anuses milder symptoms, and is less deadly.

The disease usually lasts two weeks to a month, with symptoms appearing five to 21 days after infection.

Symptoms typically start with a combination of fever, headache, muscle pain, back pain, chills, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes. The latter symptom helps doctors distinguish between monkeypox and smallpox or chickenpox.

A rash appears one to three days after the fever onset, spreading from the face down to the rest of the body. The number of lesions resembling chickenpox lesions can range from a few to thousands.

The virus can be transmitted through the bite or scratch of an infected animal, consuming infected meat, or direct contact with an infected person, their bedding, or clothing.

The virus enters the body through the skin, respiratory system, eyes, nose, or mouth. Human-to-human transmission occurs mainly through close-range respiratory droplets.

The virus can also be transmitted through a significant blood transfer, with cases documented from mother to fetus via the placenta.