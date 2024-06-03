New research shows promising results for innovative male contraception gel, reducing sperm count

After years of attempts to develop a male birth control pill, researchers reported success in an advanced research phase testing a new gel that reduces sperm count and prevents fertilization.

The results of the research were presented at the Endocrine Society's conference held this week in Boston.

The new development, called Nestron, included a type of synthetic hormone already used as a contraceptive in vaginal rings for women, combined with the male hormone testosterone. The combination is designed to prevent men from producing sperm without affecting libido or causing other side effects.

In the trial, 222 men - aged 18 to 50 - applied 5 milliliters of the gel (equivalent to a teaspoon) on each of their shoulders once a day. The participants were required to be in monogamous relationships and needed the consent of their partners. The participants also had to agree to use the gel as their sole contraceptive method and engage in sexual intercourse at least once a month for a year.

During the study, the men underwent periodic sperm count tests, which were a good predictor of fertility for this experiment; If the sperm count remains low, the risk of pregnancy is minimal.

Research results

The results showed that after 12 weeks of daily application, 86% of participants experienced a decrease in sperm count, from around 15 to 200 million per milliliter, to a level below a million sperm, which is the effective level to prevent spontaneous pregnancy.

The second part of the study is still ongoing, and researchers aim to examine, among other things, the safety of the treatment and its side effects, as well as if it indeed prevents pregnancy.

"After sixty-five years since the discovery of the pill, the medical world has been waiting a long time for a solution for men," said Dr. Eran Altman, a specialist in gynecology and the director of the sperm bank at Beilinson Hospital. "The pill's effectiveness is very high, and most women are satisfied with the treatment, but the burden of contraception falls largely on them.

“Some women cannot take hormones for medical reasons or suffer from side effects from pill treatments that cause them to stop. Research is heading in the right direction, but it's worth remembering that researchers still have a long way to go to assess the safety of the treatment, its effectiveness, how well it prevents pregnancy, and how it's perceived."