Disastrous week in maternity wards: Three mothers die within 24 hours

Three women died in separate hospitals due to complications during or after childbirth. Earlier this week, two newborns also passed away shortly after birth. The Health Ministry has been notified, but there is no known connection between the cases.

At Hadassah Medical Center, a woman in her 30s with a chronic congenital blood disorder passed away on Wednesday, one day after giving birth at the Ein Kerem campus.

Emergency cesarean section ends in tragedy

At Beilinson Hospital, a mother in her 32nd week of pregnancy arrived for an emergency cesarean section. While the baby was successfully delivered and is now stable in the neonatal intensive care unit at Schneider Children’s Medical Center, the mother’s condition deteriorated, and she tragically passed away.

“We share the deep sorrow of the family. At their request, no further details will be provided,” the hospital said. A pregnant woman holding an ultrasound image (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Laniado Hospital reports another death

At Laniado Hospital, a third woman passed away late Thursday night. The hospital issued a statement: “A multidisciplinary team fought for her life for many hours and supported the family throughout the night with great sensitivity. A comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of her death is being conducted, and the case has been reported to the Ministry of Health.”

Two newborns died earlier this week

Two additional tragedies involving newborns occurred earlier in the week.

At Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv, a full-term newborn deteriorated rapidly within hours of delivery on Tuesday night. Despite intensive care efforts and resuscitation attempts, the baby could not be saved. The hospital is investigating and has reported the incident to the Ministry of Health.

At Soroka Medical Center, another newborn died hours after delivery due to placental abruption. Despite immediate medical intervention for both the mother and child, the baby could not be saved.