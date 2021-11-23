Over 1,500 physicians, entrepreneurs, researchers, engineers and representatives from leading world companies in the field of cardiology will meet at the 27th annual Innovation in Cardiovascular Interventions (ICI) meeting at the InterContinental David hotel in Tel Aviv in December.

The meeting, which will take place from December 5-7, is considered the top of its kind in the field of innovations in cardiology, with physicians and industry leaders from around the world coming to learn about innovations in Israel

The $200,000 Jon DeHaan award for the best innovative company will be given following a competition during the meeting.

The ICI meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting for the first time, with a large number of attendees joining through online sessions and live streams.

Since 1997, when the satellite session "Stenting in the Sun" took place in Eilat, the life science industry in Israel has grown to over 1,600 companies, many of whom work in the cardiovascular field.

UK-ISRAEL projects tackle major global diseases such as diabetes, Parkinson’s and cardiovascular disease. (Illustrative (credit: REUTERS)

Participants will come from all over the world, including the USA, Canada, Europe, China, Japan, Russia, Singapore and South Africa. Many startup companies use the meeting to help them succeed, with ICI serving as an accelerator for companies for raising funds and successful exits.

COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, causes some damage to the heart and can lead to a severe reduction in heart function. Some of the systems created by Israeli companies to help heart function in COVID-19 patients will be presented during the meeting.

Advances in remote treatment, which has also become more of a necessity during the pandemic, will also be presented.