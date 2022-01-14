The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Man claims COVID-19 caused his genitalia to shrink

"Before I got sick, I was above average, not huge, but definitely bigger than normal. Now I've lost about an inch and a half and become decidedly less than average."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 14, 2022 18:20
Sad man holding pillow (illustrative) (photo credit: FLICKR)
Sad man holding pillow (illustrative)
(photo credit: FLICKR)
A man in his 30s has claimed that his penis shrunk by a total of 1.5 inches after contracting COVID-19 last July. His claim came in the form of a letter written to Slate Magazine's How to Do It podcast, during which they answer questions about sex, submitted anonymously by their audience. 
In the most recent episode, one listener submitted a question regarding his shrunken genitalia, which he alleged was due to COVID. After being hospitalised in July 2021 for COVID, he began to experience erectile dysfunction, he explained to the podcast hosts. 
However, while this was treated and resolved after he sought medical attention, he noticed a more permanent change. "I seem to be left with a lasting problem. My penis has shrunk," he said.
"Before I got sick, I was above average, not huge, but definitely bigger than normal. Now I've lost about an inch and a half and become decidedly less than average."
His experience, however, is far from the first reported case of post-covid erectile dysfunction in men. 
COVID-19 tests are pictured at the NG Biotech factory in Guipry-Messac as France experiences a surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases due to the Omicron variant, France, January 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE) COVID-19 tests are pictured at the NG Biotech factory in Guipry-Messac as France experiences a surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases due to the Omicron variant, France, January 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE)
A study entitled “Mask up to keep it up”: Preliminary evidence of the association between erectile dysfunction and COVID-19 was published in March 2021 in Andrology by the Italian Ministry of University. 
The study examined 100 subjects in order to determine if the likelihood of experiencing erectile dysfunction was higher in subjects who had contracted COVID-19. The study looked at 100 sexually active men, 25 of whom had contracted COVID previously, and 75 who had not.
It concluded that the prevalence of erectile dysfunction (ED), measured with the Sexual Health Inventory for Men, was significantly higher in the COVID positive group, with 28% experiencing it, vs just 9.33% in the COVID negative group. 
Therefore, the study concluded, that "on top of well-described pathophysiological mechanisms, there is preliminary evidence in a real-life population of ED as a risk factor of developing COVID-19 and possibly occurring as a consequence of COVID-19."
Additionally, an earlier study published in September 2020, entitled The Epidemic of COVID-19-Related Erectile Dysfunction: A Scoping Review and Health Care Perspective, examined the same issue.
The study concluded that "COVID-19 has a uniquely harmful impact on men's health and erectile function through biological, mental health, and healthcare access mechanisms."
Speaking to the podcast, urologist Ashley G. Winter explained that the phenomenon of COVID-19 causing shrunken genitalia could be entirely possible.
“You get hard because a whole bunch of blood moves into your penis and stays there," she explained.
“When those blood vessels are affected, you know, then you can get the erectile dysfunction."


Tags health Coronavirus men Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Negev crisis: Seeing the forest for the trees - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The IDF is losing the public’s trust and this will be Kohavi’s legacy

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The road that can’t be traveled

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Arguing with the US over house demolitions - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

An anti-Israel Tu Bishvat tribute to remember - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]
4

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall
5

Flurona: What happens when you catch COVID-19 and flu at the same time?

Flurona: The novel coronavirus (top) and influenza (bottom) viruses are seen in this composite image.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by