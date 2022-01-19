The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Yes, diabetes increases diabetes risk in children. But what does that mean?

The study findings show the importance of vaccinating children and how important it is to protect younger children who can’t be vaccinated.

By WALLA!
Published: JANUARY 19, 2022 19:18
A blood glucose test is done to check sugar levels in a Type 2 Diabetes patient (photo credit: DARRYL LEJA/NIH/FLICKR)
A blood glucose test is done to check sugar levels in a Type 2 Diabetes patient
(photo credit: DARRYL LEJA/NIH/FLICKR)

Coronavirus is a serious illness for children and can cause a range of  physical symptoms. Now, new research shows that it has a dangerous effect on them. This is what is currently known.

Everyone knows that coronavirus damages the body, but when it comes to damage that occurs mainly in children, the information is a little less accessible and known.  A study reported on earlier this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta last weekend examined the prevalence of diabetes in children under age 18 who also had the virus. The findings are worrying.
This study evaluated recent US health insurance claims databases to look at the prevalence of a diagnosis of diabetes in young people under 18 from March 2020 to June 2021, comparing the development of diabetes in kids who also had coronavirus in contrast to patients with diabetes who weren’t infected. 
Researchers found that there was an increase in diabetes in the two groups, although the rates were quite different; in the group of those who didn’t have the virus, there was a 30% increase in diabetes, while in the group that did have coronavirus there was a 2.6-fold increase in the incidence of diabetes. "Even a 30% increase is a large increase in risk," said Dr. Sharon Saida, a lead researcher at the Centers for Disease Control . She added that it wasn’t clear if those diagnosed had type 2 diabetes which can be reversed with weight loss and other medical treatments, or type 1 diabetes which is irreversible.”
The study findings show the importance of vaccinating children, and how important it is to protect younger children who can’t be vaccinated. "It’s important for pediatricians to know symptoms of diabetes: increased thirst, frequent urination, unintentional weight loss and fatigue," Saida said.
A child receives the COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary Maccabi healthcare center in Rehovot on Monday. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)A child receives the COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary Maccabi healthcare center in Rehovot on Monday. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Another study, also published by the CDC last Friday, found that two doses of the vaccine protected young people hospitalized between the ages of 12 and 18 from severe multisystem inflammatory syndrome. Prof. Julio Weinstein, director of the diabetes research unit at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, said that "with the advent of the coronavirus, we knew it could damage various organs in the body."
He added that until now medical personnel were used to the virus affecting the body’s organs including the heart.  Doctors have seen cases where the virus infiltrated and damaged different parts of the brain and digestive system. Now, they see that it can also damage the pancreas. The pancreas is an organ that has two functions - one related to the digestive system and the other has beta cells that produce the hormone insulin which is what controls and regulates blood sugar levels. Once these cells are damaged, there are no other cells in the body or another organ which produce insulin. If they’re destroyed there is no way back. "When the number of beta cells in a child or adult decreases significantly, then the body can’t produce an adequate amount of insulin. Blood sugar levels are quite elevated and this is called diabetes."
In addition, Prof. Weinstein said that the study proves the importance of the vaccine for children as well: "The study in question showed that children who didn’t receive the vaccine and contracted coronavirus are at risk of developing diabetes.”
He added that if until now doctors were afraid of the virus because of the immediate effect which can cause severe respiratory distress, today we understand that it has additional consequences so kids should be vaccinated.


Tags diabetes Coronavirus Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu should take the plea deal - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

An appeal to Mandelblit - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Sarah Kass

Don't let Elizabeth Holmes make bad blood for entrepreneurs

 By SARAH KASS
Gil Troy

Open letter to Officer N., the 'friendly' firer - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

BDS is a colonialist movement - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by