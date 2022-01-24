Some 67,198 cases of COVID-19 were detected in Israel on Sunday, the Health Ministry reported on Monday morning, with a positive return rate of 29.63%. 783 patients were in serious condition, with 144 patients intubated. The death toll stood at 8,447 as of Monday morning

Joining the ranks of politicians to be infected with the virus of the last few weeks were Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov and Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office Abir Kara. Both have reported that they feel well and are currently not experiencing any symptoms.

The Constitution, Law and Justice Committee approved an extension on Monday to the requirement for crowds to be limited to 50 people in indoor settings not operating under the green pass. The restriction will now be in place until February 1, when the rest of the green pass restrictions are also set to expire.

Committee Chairman MK Gilad Kariv stated that the green pass laws would no longer be extended without proven justification from an epidemiological perspective, but that they would also not be cancelled without proven epidemiological justification as well.

“Where there is no clear epidemiological justification, it is not possible to cancel the [green pass] restrictions,” he explained in response to growing calls for the cancellation of restrictions.

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022. (credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)

“It is very possible that while there is no justification now, there will be in one month. We know how to adjust things quickly.”