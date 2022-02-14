The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Sweden recommends fourth COVID-19 jab for the elderly

Omicron is spreading rapidly across Sweden, but authorities are banking on booster shots and the milder symptoms of the variant to ease the pressure on healthcare.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 10:11
The last set of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) PCR tests are collected at the testing site as Sweden changes its approach towards coronavirus testing, in Svagertorp, Malmoe, Sweden, February 8, 2022. (photo credit: JOHAN NILSSON/TT NEWS AGENCY/VIA REUTERS)
The last set of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) PCR tests are collected at the testing site as Sweden changes its approach towards coronavirus testing, in Svagertorp, Malmoe, Sweden, February 8, 2022.
(photo credit: JOHAN NILSSON/TT NEWS AGENCY/VIA REUTERS)

Sweden's Health Agency recommended on Monday that people aged 80 or above should receive a second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine, the fourth jab in total, to ward off waning immunity amid the rampant spread of the Omicron variant.

The recommendation also covered all people living in nursing homes or who receive assisted living services at home. The second booster shot should be administered at least four months after the first booster jab, the agency said in a statement.

Sweden hit record levels of infections earlier this year as Omicron spread rapidly across the country.

But authorities are banking on booster shots and the milder symptoms of the variant to ease the pressure on healthcare and removed restrictions and scaled backtesting this month.

Infections remain pervasive and the Health Agency said a growing number of cases among groups at greater risk of serious diseases, such as nursing home residents, had been recorded in recent weeks.

"A booster dose strengthens protection. Therefore we believe people 80 years or older will benefit from a second booster dose," Chief Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said.

As with the first round of booster shots, the jabs should consist of Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, the agency said



