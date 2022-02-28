New study shows young adults died from COVID due to ECMO shortage

A recent Vanderbilt University study shows almost 90 percent of COVID-19 patients who did not receive ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) due to a shortage of resources during the height of the pandemic died in the hospital, even though they were qualified for it.

This is according to a study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. The study, led by Whitney Gannon, MSN, director of Quality and Education for the Vanderbilt Extracorporeal Life Support Program (ECLS), analyzed the total number of patients referred for ECMO in one referral region between January 1, 2021, and August 31, 2021.

Approximately 90% of patients who did not have access to ECMO died in the hospital, compared to 43% mortality for patients who did receive ECMO, despite both groups having similarly young age and limited complications.

“Even when saving ECMO for the youngest, healthiest, and sickest patients, we could only provide it to a fraction of patients who qualified for it,” Gannon said. “I hope these data encourage hospitals and federal authorities to invest in the capacity to provide ECMO to more patients.”

Among 240 examined patients with COVID-19 who were referred for ECMO, 90 patients (37.5%) were determined to be medically eligible to receive ECMO and were included in the study. The median age was 40 years and 25 (27.8%) were female.

For 35 patients (38.9%), the health system capacity to provide ECMO at a specialized center was available; for 55 patients (61.1%), the health system capacity to provide ECMO at a specialized center was unavailable.

Death before hospital discharge occurred in 15 of the 35 patients (42.9%) who received ECMO, compared with 49 of the 55 patients (89.1%) who did not receive ECMO.

In total, the mortality rate for those without access to ECMO was more than double than those that had access, and nearly reached a chilling 100% mortality rate.

“Because some patients die despite receiving ECMO, there has been debate about how much benefit it provides. This study shows the answer is a huge benefit,” said senior author Jonathan Casey, MD. “This data suggests that, on average, providing ECMO to two patients will save a life and give a young person the potential to live for decades.”