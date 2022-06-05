New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Researchers found a new type of coronavirus within bank voles at Uppsala University in Sweden.

The peer-reviewed study, published on the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI) on Wednesday, saw approximately 260 bank voles in Örebro County, Sweden and showed that the "Grimsö Virus," the new kind of the novel coronavirus, is prevalent in rodents in that area.

A bank vole, also referred to as Myodes glareolus, is a type of rodent with reddish-brownish fur with some grey patches. Its tail is also roughly half the length of its body, which is approximately 4-6 centimeters. They can be found in parks, hedgerows and gardens and they eat fruit, nuts and small insects, according to the Wildlife Trusts.

The bank voles used in the study had been caught between 2015 and 2017.

Humans and other animals

Researchers at the university's Zoonosis Science Center studied the interaction of viruses transferred from animals to humans. The "Grimsö Virus" is considered to be a seasonal type of COVID-19, as it can be passed to humans from rodents and mice.

"We still do not know what potential threats the Grimsö Virus may pose to public health," said Prof. Åke Lundkvist, head of the Zoonosis Science Center. "However, based on our observations and previous coronaviruses identified among bank voles, there is good reason to continue monitoring the coronavirus amongst wild rodents."

With infectious diseases linked to rodents on the rise, the research surrounding host animals is key to tackling future outbreaks.