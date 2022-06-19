Prof. Nachman Ash: We are at the start of a new COVID-19 wave

Israel is at the start of a new wave of COVID-19 infections, Health Ministry Director-General Professor Nachman Ash said on Sunday morning, after more than 7,000 new infections were recorded on Friday.

Speaking to 103FM, Ash confirmed that the Health Ministry has identified a significant increase in infections, as well as an increase in serious cases and hospitalizations.

"I think we can start calling this a new wave," he said, adding that the BA.5 subvariant responsible for the increase in cases was thought to be similar to the Omicron variant from which it developed in terms of severity and rate of infection.

"Even if this variant is highly contagious, there is no room for restrictions like shutting down or anything like that" Prof. Nachman Ash

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

According to data shared by the Health Ministry on Saturday evening, a total of 7,079 new COVID-19 cases were reported throughout the day on Friday. There was a 37.25% positive return rate for some 19,000 PCR and antigen tests taken.

Israelis walk on the streets of Tel Aviv without wearing protective face masks, as Israel lifts the restrictions on wearing a mask outdoors. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

The number of serious cases has risen to 147, an increase of 125% compared to a week prior. Of that number, 42 people are considered to be in critical condition, with 37 of them intubated and two people connected to ECMO machines.

The R-rate currently stands at 1.31, a slight drop from earlier in the week when it measured at 1.51.

Will the Health Ministry be bringing back any COVID-19 restrictions?

Speaking to 103FM, Ash said that at this early stage in a new wave, the ministry does not intend to impose extensive restrictions on large gatherings as it had done in previous waves, but said that they were considering implementing a mask mandate in enclosed public spaces once more.

"In terms of preventative steps, Omicron has changed our approach," said Ash, "and even if this variant is highly contagious, there is no room for restrictions like shutting down or anything like that."