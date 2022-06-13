COVID-19 in Israel: Significant spike in cases recorded over last week

Israel has seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases over the last few days, with 5,817 new cases recorded throughout the day on Sunday and a 26.38% positive return rate for the 22,053 authorized PCR and antigen tests taken.

Rising COVID-19

Over the last week, the country has recorded some 33,000 new coronavirus cases, marking a 105% increase in new cases compared to a week prior. The sharp uptick in cases can also be seen in the reproductive rate which is currently measuring at 1.51. When the R-rate reaches anything over 1.0 it means that the virus is actively spreading, accounting for the increase in cases.

Although 5,800 cases may not sound like much in comparison to the peak of the last wave caused by the Omicron variant, it is a significant increase compared to 10 days ago on June 3 when just 2,400 new cases were recorded. In fact, for the last month, recorded cases were consistently steady, measuring between 2,000-2,500 most days, with a decrease on weekends

The number of serious cases has also risen slightly, although not significantly, with 100 people currently considered to be in serious condition. Of that number, 22 people are intubated and two are connected to ECMO machines. The number of serious patients over the last month has mostly fluctuated between 80-95 but rose to 108 on Sunday of this week.

Coronavirus deaths

Despite the rise in cases, there has not been an increase in deaths in any significant way, with between 1-2 people passing away due to coronavirus-related reasons each day for the past month. Unless there is a significant increase in serious cases, this number is unlikely to rise, even if case numbers continue to spike.

To date, 10,882 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Israel since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.