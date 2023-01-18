Stay away from China for now, COVID-19 project manager advises

Israelis should not be traveling to China now, COVID-19 project manager Prof. Salman Zarka recommended in an online briefing for health reporters on Wednesday. He also suggested that Israelis returning from that country, which does not have the disease under control, should voluntarily be tested at Ben-Gurion Airport for the virus.

Governmental bodies that have been supervising the effects of the pandemic will continue to function at least until the end of March when winter turns to spring, but the Home Front Command will close its last testing facilities. The four public health funds will continue to do testing and treatment along with the hospitals that care for seriously ill patients, he added.

PCR tests can be carried out at health fund clinics for those at high risk, over 65 and of all ages with chronic illnesses. Those who are positive should get special oral drugs to protect them from complications within a few days of testing.

No strokes from Covid vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration, Israel’s Health Ministry and other governmental agencies around the world have dismissed the claim made last week that the COVID-19 vaccine caused strokes in some people over 65. In fact, said Zarka, the risk of strokes is 3.5 times higher in those who got infected with COVID-19 than those who have not been infected. “There is no connection at all with the vaccine, he said.

Moderna is now offering an Omicron booster vaccine for over 18; Pfizer’s vaccine that has been available here for several months is aimed at those aged 12 and over. For children aged five and over who are at high risk, a booster vaccine will soon be available here, he concluded.