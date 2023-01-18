The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Stay away from China for now, COVID-19 project manager advises

He also suggested that Israelis returning from that country should voluntarily be tested at Ben-Gurion Airport for the virus. 

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JANUARY 18, 2023 14:58
Travellers stand at a ticketing counter at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport amid a wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China December 30, 2022. (photo credit: TINGSHU WANG/REUTERS)
Travellers stand at a ticketing counter at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport amid a wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China December 30, 2022.
(photo credit: TINGSHU WANG/REUTERS)

Israelis should not be traveling to China now, COVID-19 project manager Prof. Salman Zarka recommended in an online briefing for health reporters on Wednesday. He also suggested that Israelis returning from that country, which does not have the disease under control, should voluntarily be tested at Ben-Gurion Airport for the virus. 

Governmental bodies that have been supervising the effects of the pandemic will continue to function at least until the end of March when winter turns to spring, but the Home Front Command will close its last testing facilities. The four public health funds will continue to do testing and treatment along with the hospitals that care for seriously ill patients, he added.  

PCR tests can be carried out at health fund clinics for those at high risk, over 65 and of all ages with chronic illnesses. Those who are positive should get special oral drugs to protect them from complications within a few days of testing.  

No strokes from Covid vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration, Israel’s Health Ministry and other governmental agencies around the world have dismissed the claim made last week that the COVID-19 vaccine caused strokes in some people over 65. In fact, said Zarka, the risk of strokes is 3.5 times higher in those who got infected with COVID-19 than those who have not been infected. “There is no connection at all with the vaccine, he said. 

Moderna is now offering an Omicron booster vaccine for over 18; Pfizer’s vaccine that has been available here for several months is aimed at those aged 12 and over. For children aged five and over who are at high risk, a booster vaccine will soon be available here, he concluded.



Tags travel China Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
3

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
4

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by