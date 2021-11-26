The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

COVID-19: Children in MENA countries are increasingly eligible vaccines

With the success of vaccination campaigns for adults, the median age of coronavirus patients is falling.

By STEVEN GANOT/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: NOVEMBER 26, 2021 10:59
Itamar, 5-years-old, receives his first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, after the country approved vaccinations for children aged 5-11, in Tel Aviv, Israel November 22, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN)
Itamar, 5-years-old, receives his first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, after the country approved vaccinations for children aged 5-11, in Tel Aviv, Israel November 22, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN)
The US Food and Drug Administration authorized on October 29 emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is over 90% effective at preventing infection in children in this age group, and the benefits of vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks. 
After the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine won US approval for young children, a number of countries in the Middle East and North Africa region and around the world followed suit.
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
With the steady ramping up of successful COVID-19 vaccination campaigns for adults and higher-risk populations, the median age of COVID patients is falling. 
In recent weeks, American children under age 18, who are 22.2% of the population, represented more than 25% of new COVID cases. Their overrepresentation is something new. Since the pandemic started, they have accounted for only 16.9% of COVID-19 cases. The reason why they are now a higher proportion of COVID patients isn’t just that rates among adults are declining. Cases among American children have risen by 32% compared to just two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, in Israel, more than 50% of recent new cases were among children.
Eli Stern prepares to get his shot at a Humber River Hospital vaccination clinic after Canada approved Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada November 25, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO) Eli Stern prepares to get his shot at a Humber River Hospital vaccination clinic after Canada approved Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada November 25, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO)
Thus, health officials are increasingly turning attention to the need to get younger people vaccinated.
Bahrain approved the Sinopharm vaccine for children aged 3-11 from October 27. On November 2, it approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use for children aged 5-11.
Cyprus will adopt the European Medicines Agency’s approval, announced today, of COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11. The vaccines are expected to arrive in the country around December 20.
In Iran, a license was issued on November 11 to conduct clinical studies of the locally made COVIRAN Barekat vaccine on children. In the first phase, 60 volunteers ages 12-18 will be vaccinated. If that is successful, children ages 6-12 will also be enrolled in the study.
The Iraqi Health Ministry approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on November 1 for children aged 12 years and up. The ministry said priority would be given to children in high-risk groups.
Israel this week began vaccinating children ages 5-11. In August, it began offering the COVID-19 booster to children from age 12.
Oman approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination for children ages 5 to 12 in late October. Immunocompromised children ages 12 and up are now eligible to receive a second dose of the vaccine.
Qatar will receive its first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 years in January, Dr. Mohammad Janahi announced on Qatar TV on November 17. Janahi is Sidra Medicine’s chief of pediatric infectious disease and medical director of outpatient clinics. He said that children in this age group now account for 63% of COVID-19 transmissions in the country. Qatar is offering a booster shot to anyone, regardless of age, who received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago.
The Saudi Food and Drug Authority on November 3 approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5-11 years.
In the United Arab Emirates, the Health Ministry in late October approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on an emergency basis for children aged 5-11 years. The vaccine was approved on an emergency basis for children as young as 12 in May. In August, following a trial involving 900 children in Abu Dhabi, the Sinopharm vaccine received Health Ministry approval for children ages 3-17. 
Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 8:20 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0) on Thursday.


Tags Vaccinations Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

On day for ending violence against women, we need less talk, more action

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

How can Hanukkah evict the darkness of the technological invasion?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
2

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
4

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.
5

11-year-old finds ‘Holy Jerusalem’ silver coin likely minted in the Temple

The girl who found the coin, Liel Krutokop.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by