Israel registered the highest number of new daily cases in four weeks on Monday, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday, as the vaccination campaign for children aged 5-11 kicked off.

682 new cases were registered on Monday, a figure not reached since the end of October.

The R – or reproduction - rate also continued to increase, albeit slowly, reaching 1.08 as of Tuesday. On Monday, it stood at 1.04

The R represents how many people each virus carrier can infect on average and shows what the situation was 10 days earlier.

When the R stands above 1, the disease is considered to be spreading because every case generates more than one other case. When it is below 1, it is a sign that the number of cases is declining.

in the past week, over 50% of the cases have been recorded among children younger than 12, and another 10% among 12-18 years old. Some 463 of the new virus carriers identified on Monday were schoolchildren.

For this reason, the authorities hope that the new drive to inoculate the cohort between 5 and 11 years of age will offer a significant contribution in halting new infections.

“The vaccine is safe, effective, protects children from the coronavirus and its complications which is the most important thing, and also prevents adult infection and general morbidity,” Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said while visiting a vaccination center of Maccabi Health Service in Tel Aviv.