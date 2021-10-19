The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

COVID: Israel passes 8,000 deaths. What do we know about them?

Beginning next week, the Green Class outline will be expanded also to yellow cities and preschools.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
OCTOBER 19, 2021 15:45
Empty beds in the intensive care unit at the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on October 14, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Empty beds in the intensive care unit at the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on October 14, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israel has surpassed 8,000 coronavirus victims.
Some six patients succumbed to the virus in the previous 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry’s Tuesday report, bringing the total death toll to 8,010.
Since the beginning of the fourth wave in June, almost 1,600 people have died, the majority of whom in August and September – respectively 631 and 668. Another 224 individuals have passed away since the beginning of October.
While the number of victims during the fourth wave has remained significantly lower than during the previous wave – in January the virus killed 1,445, in February 947 – the past three months were still among the deadliest since the pandemic hit the country last year.
Most victims were over the age of 60 and unvaccinated, the ministry’s data show.
Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
In the past four weeks, only four vaccinated people under the age of 60 succumbed to the virus, while another four who died had been vaccinated but over six months earlier, compared to 46 unvaccinated people – who by this point represent a minority of the population.
Regarding people over the age of 60, 61 died in spite of the fact they were fully vaccinated, and 56 were inoculated but over six months earlier, compared to 218 unvaccinated – a very high number considering that out of 1.56 million Israelis over the age of 60, less than 110,000 are not vaccinated at all, and over 1.2 million have already received their booster.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, morbidity in the country continued to decline.
Some 1,483 new cases were identified on Monday with only 1.42% of the approximately 105,000 people screened testing positive. The previous Monday the cases were 2,432 and a week before that they were 3,273.
The number of serious patients also continued to decrease and dropped to 360, about half than a month earlier.
Currently Israel has some 17,000 active cases. At the peak of the fourth wave, they were over 80,000.
The majority of the active virus carriers are schoolchildren – around 10,000. As of Monday, another 60,000 students were in quarantine after being exposed to a verified case.
At the peak of the fourth wave at the beginning of September, over 150,000 children were in isolation – either for being infected with the virus themselves or for being exposed to an infected person.
Due to a combination of the drop in morbidity and the Green Class outline, the number has been slowly going down.
Under the Green Class program, students who are exposed to a verified patient do not have to automatically enter quarantine. Rather, they need to take a PCR test and if found to be negative, undergo a rapid antigen test every day for a week, followed by a final PCR test. Provided that they do not test positive at any stage, they are able to continue attending school.
At the moment, the program is only effective in “green” areas in the country, as defined by the Health Ministry’s Traffic Light program, which labels municipalities as green, yellow, orange and red based on several parameters including morbidity and vaccination rate. More than three-fourths of Israelis (78%) currently live in a designated “green” area.
However, on Monday night Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced that beginning next week the outline will be expanded also to yellow areas – covering another 20% of the population - and to preschools. 


Tags Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bill granting house searches without a warrant can be dangerous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jenny Aharon New

The Israeli-Polish rift can only be repaired by talking - opinion

 By JENNY AHARON
Itamar Marcus

A US consulate in Jerusalem will re-divide the city - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Ruthie Blum

Sex, the Jewish Agency and Israel’s clueless intelligence minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Dov Lipman

The Knesset needs an Aliyah Committee - opinion

 By DOV LIPMAN
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by