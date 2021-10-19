COVID: Israel passes 8,000 deaths. What do we know about them?

Israel has surpassed 8,000 coronavirus victims.

Some six patients succumbed to the virus in the previous 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry’s Tuesday report, bringing the total death toll to 8,010.

Since the beginning of the fourth wave in June, almost 1,600 people have died, the majority of whom in August and September – respectively 631 and 668. Another 224 individuals have passed away since the beginning of October.

While the number of victims during the fourth wave has remained significantly lower than during the previous wave – in January the virus killed 1,445, in February 947 – the past three months were still among the deadliest since the pandemic hit the country last year.

Most victims were over the age of 60 and unvaccinated , the ministry’s data show.

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

In the past four weeks, only four vaccinated people under the age of 60 succumbed to the virus, while another four who died had been vaccinated but over six months earlier, compared to 46 unvaccinated people – who by this point represent a minority of the population.

Regarding people over the age of 60, 61 died in spite of the fact they were fully vaccinated, and 56 were inoculated but over six months earlier, compared to 218 unvaccinated – a very high number considering that out of 1.56 million Israelis over the age of 60, less than 110,000 are not vaccinated at all, and over 1.2 million have already received their booster.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, morbidity in the country continued to decline.

Some 1,483 new cases were identified on Monday with only 1.42% of the approximately 105,000 people screened testing positive. The previous Monday the cases were 2,432 and a week before that they were 3,273.

The number of serious patients also continued to decrease and dropped to 360, about half than a month earlier.

Currently Israel has some 17,000 active cases. At the peak of the fourth wave, they were over 80,000.

The majority of the active virus carriers are schoolchildren – around 10,000. As of Monday, another 60,000 students were in quarantine after being exposed to a verified case.

At the peak of the fourth wave at the beginning of September, over 150,000 children were in isolation – either for being infected with the virus themselves or for being exposed to an infected person.

Due to a combination of the drop in morbidity and the Green Class outline, the number has been slowly going down.

Under the Green Class program, students who are exposed to a verified patient do not have to automatically enter quarantine. Rather, they need to take a PCR test and if found to be negative, undergo a rapid antigen test every day for a week, followed by a final PCR test. Provided that they do not test positive at any stage, they are able to continue attending school.

At the moment, the program is only effective in “green” areas in the country, as defined by the Health Ministry’s Traffic Light program, which labels municipalities as green, yellow, orange and red based on several parameters including morbidity and vaccination rate. More than three-fourths of Israelis (78%) currently live in a designated “green” area.

However, on Monday night Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced that beginning next week the outline will be expanded also to yellow areas – covering another 20% of the population - and to preschools.