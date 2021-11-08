Some foreign tourists traveling in groups will be allowed to enter Israel without boosters, the Health and Tourism ministries announced Monday.

Since November 1 , foreign nationals have been able to travel to the country but only provided that they meet the stringent criteria to be considered protected from the virus in Israel: Vaccinated twice within the previous six months, vaccinated with a booster, recovered with one shot or recovered within six months. Recovery certificates are also only accepted in an official electronic form.

However, under a new outline approved by the coronavirus cabinet in a telephone vote late Sunday night, beginning Tuesday members of groups will be admitted also if they were only jabbed twice and earlier than six months prior to their visit – as long as the vaccine used was among those accepted by the World Health Organization.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

In order to qualify for the provision, groups need to receive the approval of the Tourism Ministry and come from a country labeled as green or yellow according to the system developed by the Health Ministry. The group is required to travel around the country as a capsule, and for the first seven days the tourists who are not considered protected will need to undergo a PCR test every 72 hours or an antigen test every 24 hours.

Such groups can include between five and 40 people. The group leader will report to the authorities the results of the tests and keep a record of the itinerary and contacts of its members in case the need for an epidemiological investigation emerges.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, July 19, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"Consistent with our policy along the way, we will also live alongside the coronavirus in tourism,” Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said. “We are taking all the precautions and using all the monitoring tools in order to maintain public health and identify new variants quickly. At the same time, we are preserving the Israeli economy, economic activity, education, culture, tourism and routine of life."

“The path to return tourists is still long, so we must act quickly and correctly, in order to increase the number of visitors who come to Israel,” Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov noted. “The Israeli economy needs it and of course the tourism industry’s workers need it.”

The outline was also expected to be approved by the Knesset on Monday in order for it to kick off on Tuesday.