The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

COVID: Ten days after schools reopened, has the gov’t's choice paid off?

The number of active cases among children has remained similar to the one on September 1, while students in isolation increased from 100,000 to 150,000.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 20:08
Israeli student receiving her negative COVID-19 results ahead of the first day of school, August 31, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Israeli student receiving her negative COVID-19 results ahead of the first day of school, August 31, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
In the second half of August, the question of whether the beginning of the school year should be maintained on the usual date of September 1 or postponed became dominant in the public debate.
With the number of coronavirus active cases increasing and the period of the Jewish holidays starting less than a week later – significantly limiting the amount of school days in September – many thought it could make sense for children to return to their classroom a little later. In the end, however, the government decided that after two years seriously disrupted by the pandemic, offering families something as close as possible to a normal educational framework was the best choice.
Ten days later, has this choice paid off?
Israel has about 2.4 million children from pre-school to high school – including the children in the ultra-Orthodox sector who had returned to school some three weeks earlier.
According to Health Ministry data, on September 1 there were some 40,044 infected schoolchildren and another 57,260 in isolation after being exposed to verified cases. Among staff, the active cases were 2,450 and those in quarantine 1,539.
On Monday morning the report showed that the number of active cases among students has just slightly increased to 41,366, with 108,832 children in isolation. Among teachers, the figures have not significantly changed since the beginning of the month.
51. We have a great educational system. Pictured: Arriving on the first day of school, Sept. 1. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) 51. We have a great educational system. Pictured: Arriving on the first day of school, Sept. 1. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
The number of students vaccinated with at least one shot only modestly increased to 795,000.
“I personally know many families who had to spend Rosh Hashanah by themselves because their children were sent to isolation,” Prof. Cyrille Cohen, the head of the immunology lab at Bar-Ilan University, said. “We were expecting it and we are also seeing an increase in tests, which means more fear they have been exposed to someone infected.
“Was it right to open then? I believe that at least to some extent, it was,” he added.
According to Cohen, it is hard to know what would have happened if schools had remained closed, but having returned children to classrooms, in spite of the problems, is offering important insights into how to move forward with the rest of the school year.
“We are learning a lot about the dynamics of the epidemic in schools, which will help us in the long run because the last thing we want is to keep children in front of screens,” he noted.
The professor remarked that ideally, it would have been good to reopen schools only when cases were lower.
“However, we did not have any guarantee that this would have happened, even a month later in October,” he said.
He acknowledged that the high number of children who are in isolation is a problem. For this reason, he believes the Green Class outline, which is currently being tested in some schools in the haredi and the Arab sectors, can provide an answer.
Under the outline, children whose classmates screen positive would not need to quarantine, but rather be tested every day for a week.
“I believe at this point it is a matter of risk management,” Cohen said. “It is important to find a solution to avoid sending students home for a week every time someone is positive.
“In Israel, there are about 200 school days in a year,” he noted. “In a class of 30 students, if five or six at a turn test positive, this could lead to missing some 40 days. The impact would be very negative. Ideally, I would have liked to launch a program like this one when Israel had 1,000 new cases a day instead of 10,000 – like other countries did - but I think this is the least problematic solution.”
However, there is still no certainty that the Health Ministry will approve the outline.
Also on Monday, coronavirus czar Prof. Salman Zarka said the program was still being evaluated.
“We still do not know if this is successful and ensures that kids do not contract coronavirus,” he said. “We want to live normal lives, but we are still not there yet.”
Maayan Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags school Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gilboa Prison fiasco necessitates an in-depth investigation - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Adam Milstein

1,000 reasons why not to fight antisemitism

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Should Kevin McCarthy be Speaker of the House? - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Ruthie Blum

Dangerous liaisons - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Three women shaking up Israeli politics: Shaked, Shasha-Biton, Zandberg

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by