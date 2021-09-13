The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Coronavirus in Israel: New cases at 7,700, R rate climbs to 1 again

Some 7,686 cases were identified on Sunday, down from 10,183 on the previous day.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 11:28
Israel's rapid coronavirus testing program in use. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel's rapid coronavirus testing program in use.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The coronavirus reproduction rate climbed up to 1 again on Monday, after several days when it stood below it.
The rate, also known as R, shows how many people each virus carrier has infected on average and it only mirrors the situation of about ten days before – in this case on September 2, a day after schools reopened.
When the R stands above 1, the disease is considered to be spreading – because every case generates more than one case – while when it is below 1, it is a sign that the number of cases is decreasing.
According to the report by the Coronavirus Knowledge Information Center, the rise was to be expected.
“These changes in the value of the coefficient are not surprising, since this period of the holidays is characterized by a large number of events with a high potential for morbidity alongside changes in the scope of testing.”
A Magen David Adom (MDA) worker taking a serological tests for COVID-19 from an ultra-Orthodox child in the ultra-Orthodox town of Kiryat Ye’arim (Telz-Stone), outside Jerusalem, August 9, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) A Magen David Adom (MDA) worker taking a serological tests for COVID-19 from an ultra-Orthodox child in the ultra-Orthodox town of Kiryat Ye’arim (Telz-Stone), outside Jerusalem, August 9, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
In the past few days, the number of daily cases has been greatly varying because of the effect of the holidays.
On Sunday, some 7,686 new virus carriers were identified, with some 164,000 tests processed. On the previous day, they were some 10,183 with some 178,000 tests processed. On Friday they were around 9,800 with 135,000 tests.
However, the number of serious patients has remained stable for several days at just below 700.
The country currently has some 81,000 active cases, over half of which are schoolchildren.
In total, about 150,000 students are currently in isolation.


