Israel eyes sending millions of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa

Israel is considering sending millions of vaccines to Africa, the Foreign Ministry confirmed, although no final decisions have been made.

The move would come after the development of the Omicron variant in South Africa, where less than 25% of the country is vaccinated. In general, only around 6% of the continent has been inoculated. In some African countries, less than 1% of citizens have had the jab.

Israel launched its vaccination campaign on December 20 and has since then administered more than 16 million doses, including four million third shots.

The country came under fire from the World Health Organization for giving third doses to its population, despite scientific research proving that the Pfizer mRNA vaccines wane after around six months, while in some countries healthcare workers and the elderly have not received any protection.

The Omicron variant highlighted what the WHO has been stressing: “No one is safe from COVID-19 until everyone is safe,” because the more the virus replicates the more likely it is to mutate.

A passenger tries to find a flight as several airlines have stopped flying out of South Africa, amidst the spread of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 28, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM)