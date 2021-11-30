The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Israel eyes sending millions of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa

An initiative to send coronavirus vaccines comes after the development of the Omicron variant in South Africa, where less than 25% of the country is vaccinated.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 14:47
A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem. (photo credit: CLALIT HEALTH SERVICES)
A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: CLALIT HEALTH SERVICES)
Israel is considering sending millions of vaccines to Africa, the Foreign Ministry confirmed, although no final decisions have been made.
The move would come after the development of the Omicron variant in South Africa, where less than 25% of the country is vaccinated. In general, only around 6% of the continent has been inoculated. In some African countries, less than 1% of citizens have had the jab.
Israel launched its vaccination campaign on December 20 and has since then administered more than 16 million doses, including four million third shots.
The country came under fire from the World Health Organization for giving third doses to its population, despite scientific research proving that the Pfizer mRNA vaccines wane after around six months, while in some countries healthcare workers and the elderly have not received any protection.
The Omicron variant highlighted what the WHO has been stressing: “No one is safe from COVID-19 until everyone is safe,” because the more the virus replicates the more likely it is to mutate.
A passenger tries to find a flight as several airlines have stopped flying out of South Africa, amidst the spread of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 28, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM)A passenger tries to find a flight as several airlines have stopped flying out of South Africa, amidst the spread of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 28, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM)
To help facilitate equitable access to and distribution of COVID vaccines, WHO partnered with UNICEF, GAVI and CEPI to create the COVAX Global Vaccine Facility. However, donations to COVAX have lagged and the program has shipped only around 400 million doses of vaccines globally – significantly less than the 1.9 billion doses it hoped to provide this year.


Tags Israel south africa africa Coronavirus Vaccine Omicron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Government ignoring gatekeepers is shades of Netanyahu - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is lying about global attendance at Miss Universe - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Zalman Shoval

Israel's government lacks a 'grand strategy' - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
3

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
4

Police re-open Gilboa Prison 'pimping' case following demands by Public Security Min.

Gilboa prison commander, Gondar Deputy Chief Freddy Ben Sheetrit arrives for his testimony at the government inspection committee for the incident of the escape of the security prisoners from the Gilboa prison, in Modi'in, November 24, 2021.
5

Israeli military readying for 'Plan B' if Iran nuclear talks fail

IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by