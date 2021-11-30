Two Israeli doctors test positive for Omicron COVID variant

Both are cardiologists.

One of the doctors, in his 50s, brought the variant into Israel on return from a medical conference in London. He tested negative when he boarded the airplane from the United Kingdom to Israel and on arrival, but a few days later began experiencing symptoms.

Once he tested positive, his results were sequenced and he was confirmed positive for the variant on Tuesday.

Before entering isolation, the doctor had performed several catheterizations and attended at least two other large events. He was also in contact with the second cardiologist, in his 70s, who is now infected with the variant.

Both doctors were fully vaccinated with three shots of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

To date, there are four confirmed cases of the variant in Israel, and more than 10 suspicious cases.

The hospital spokesperson said that anyone the doctors were in contact with have been informed but there are no additional suspicious cases at the medical center at this time nor news of any related outbreaks.