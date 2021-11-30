The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Two Israeli doctors test positive for Omicron COVID variant

Both doctors were fully vaccinated with three shots of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 16:54

Updated: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 17:14
TEST TUBE with coronavirus label is seen at the end of January. (photo credit: REUTERS)
TEST TUBE with coronavirus label is seen at the end of January.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Two Israeli doctors, both from Sheba Medical Center, have been confirmed as infected with the Omicron variant, a spokesperson for the hospital confirmed.
Both are cardiologists.
One of the doctors, in his 50s, brought the variant into Israel on return from a medical conference in London. He tested negative when he boarded the airplane from the United Kingdom to Israel and on arrival, but a few days later began experiencing symptoms. 
Once he tested positive, his results were sequenced and he was confirmed positive for the variant on Tuesday. 
Before entering isolation, the doctor had performed several catheterizations and attended at least two other large events. He was also in contact with the second cardiologist, in his 70s, who is now infected with the variant.
An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Both doctors were fully vaccinated with three shots of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
To date, there are four confirmed cases of the variant in Israel, and more than 10 suspicious cases.  
The hospital spokesperson said that anyone the doctors were in contact with have been informed but there are no additional suspicious cases at the medical center at this time nor news of any related outbreaks. 


