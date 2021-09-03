The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

COVID-19 study quantifies antibody response to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

A new study offers insight into vaccine recipients' immune response by age.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2021 06:17
A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
A new study out of the University of Virginia School of Medicine shows that antibody levels in recipients of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were slightly higher than recipients of the Pfizer vaccine.
The difference was mostly noted in relatively older subjects. Researchers took blood samples from 167 vaccinated UVA employees one week to 31 days after their second dose. Some 79 were inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine, 88 with the Moderna vaccine. The average age of participants was 42, 38% were 50 or older, and 72% of them were women.
As doctors and scientists try to understand this virus and how to respond to it, UVA's study provides a small but significant piece to the puzzle. However, researchers cautioned against drawing conclusions about the vaccines' effectiveness based purely on antibody data.
They said that both vaccines performed "exceptionally" after being given to millions of people around the world.
Israelis above 60 years old receive their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit health care maintenance organization, on August 08, 2021 in Jerusalem. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Israelis above 60 years old receive their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit health care maintenance organization, on August 08, 2021 in Jerusalem. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Moderna and Pfizer both use mRNA (messenger RNA) to teach the immune system how to defend itself against COVID-19's spike protein, which is unique to the virus.
Though both vaccines are similar, the chemical formulations differ slightly, with Moderna using more mRNA than Pfizer. This provided the catalyst for researchers to quantify and compare the antibody responses to the vaccines.
The results were that the antibodies in Moderna were 68.5 micrograms per milliliter (µg/mL), and 45.9 for Pfizer.
To study the effect of age on antibody response, researchers divided participants into those younger than 50 and those older than 50.
The results showed that Pfizer recipients age 50 and older produced fewer antibodies (31.1 µg/mL) than younger recipients (59.0 µg/mL) after the second dose. This discrepancy was not seen in participants who were vaccinated with Moderna - researchers speculate that the difference is because Moderna uses more than three times as much mRNA as Pfizer in their vaccine.
Researchers note that they did not specifically look at “neutralizing” antibodies – the type of antibodies that block the virus from entering cells. They also did not look at T cells and B cells, which play a significant role in the body's immune system. There is still a lot of research and study necessary in order to understand COVID-19.
While scientists advance in COVID-19 research, UVA immunologist Jeffrey Wilson, MD, Ph.D. strongly endorsed both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Both greatly reduce the risk of serious illness or death, says Wilson. Researchers and scientists continue to study the vaccines' long-term effectiveness, and whether booster shots will be needed - especially among older people, who may not have as strong an immune response as younger people.
As cases rise, Wilson asks of those not yet vaccinated, “Please, get your shot".


Tags health science Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Prime Minister Bennett should speak with PA leader Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett’s greatest challenge might be Benny Gantz - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Corona-era resilience, Israel-style

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

The US is our ally, China is not our enemy - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Netanyahu asked to return gifts from Trump, Obama, Putin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Jerusalem Day ceremony, Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem, May 10, 2021
4

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery
5

Israel strikes Gaza following violent riots, incendiary balloons

Palestinians protest at night time near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on August 28, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by