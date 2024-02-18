The advantage of running in winter: Burning more calories

During the winter season, the temptation to spend more hours indoors than outdoors is common for many people. However, maintaining an active lifestyle during the cold months is crucial for overall health and well-being.

Physical activity during the winter has many positive effects on the body's health, disease prevention, and weight management.

Research in the field shows that people who continue to engage in moderate physical activity during the winter are 20% less likely to suffer from upper respiratory infections.

Therefore, it is recommended to train throughout the year, especially during the winter, when it comes to holistic training that includes aerobic endurance, strength, coordination, and flexibility. stretching exercises. mainly in winter (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Here are some tips for physical activity in winter and general safety precautions to be mindful of: