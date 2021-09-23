The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Exercise

Five exercises to start your day

You just woke up, and you can’t be bothered to train hard today? Don’t worry, it happens to everyone. Here are five things you can do instead of a full workout

By Walla!  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 08:19
Man exercises (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Man exercises (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
In our dreams we wake up early, jump out of bed straight into our sneakers and  sports shirt and begin a serious workout, starting our day on the right foot - all before our first coffee. 
Our reality ... well, it’s definitely less than picture perfect. We can’t get up every morning with the motivation or strength to move rigorously,  many can’t exercise in the morning and sometimes we’re just too tired.
On days like these, when you get up without energy, you really can’t think about working out. So, don’t push yourself. There are alternatives that won’t take away your limited strength, and they’ll help you feel ready to start the day. In fact, although morning workouts have a lot of health benefits, if you’re very tired and unfocused, you won’t benefit that much from exercising. So, what are some choices?


1. Stretching

Light stretches gently stimulate the body and brain to gradually awaken. Stretch your arms over your head and look up, then bend down slowly, vertebra after vertebra, until your fingers touch the floor or your toes. Let the head and neck be relaxed downwards. Gently bend one knee and straighten the other, then switch between them. Repeat this several times for a deeper stretch of the back thigh muscles.


2. Warm-ups

Okay, we understand that full training is too much this morning. So, it’s possible to make do with warm-ups. Do a few minutes of resistance exercising with your body weight, at a moderate intensity and at a leisurely pace - squats, for example.
If you do them at a moderate pace, you’ll work out the thigh, buttocks and core muscles. If after you finish them you feel that you can do more, perform exercises that will help warm up your nervous system, which is responsible for the synchronization between the brain and body. Quickly run or jump in place for a few minutes. 


3. Movement

Another good way to start the day is with movement exercises - rotating your hips, pelvic thrusts or squats. Also, perform movements that expand the range of motion, such as gradual hand rotations in  wrists, forearms and shoulders. Afterwards, your body will feel less “creaky” when you get out of bed, and in addition, improving your range of motion will also enhance your performance in future training and reduce the risk of injuries.
Credit: IngimageCredit: Ingimage


4. Yoga

Yoga is a light and friendly workout which can be adapted to different levels of intensity and skill. It works on the whole body and includes breathing and concentration exercises. Yoga is liked by many fitness trainers who consider it a perfect morning workout. It stretches the muscles, works on the body’s range of motion and also on the connection between the brain and body - so it checks all the crucial areas when your day starts. On a morning devoid of energy or time, you can totally settle for a few repetitions of downward dog or sun salutation.


5. Walking

Grab a bottle of water and headphones and go for a short walk around the neighborhood. Even if you don’t burn a lot of calories, you’re still moving your body, helping to start your blood pumping into your veins and stretching bones and muscles.


Tags healthy living health fitness exercise
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The IDF must be accountable for violence against protesters - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Yom Kippur was a missed opportunity for MKs to make amends - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

From tribalism to cohesion, and the Israeli cultural war

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Nachman Shai

We must open our homes to disenchanted Jews this Sukkot - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir
5

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by