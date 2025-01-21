New global study uncovers hundreds of genetic risk factors for depression

An international team of researchers identified over 300 new genetic risk factors associated with depression, offering fresh insights into the condition and paving the way for innovative treatments. The study, recently published in the journal Cell, analyzed genetic data from more than 5 million people across 29 countries, making it the largest and most diverse genetic study of depression to date.

The study uncovered nearly 700 genetic variations linked to depression, almost half of which were identified for the first time. This discovery advances the understanding of the role of genetics in depression and its biological foundations.

"Depression is a highly prevalent disorder and we still have a lot to learn about its biological underpinnings. Our study identifies hundreds of additional genetic variants that play a role in depression," said Professor Cathryn Lewis, co-lead of the study from King's College London, according to ScienceBlog.com.

The research involved an international consortium of over 300 scientists and included participants from countries such as South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, the United States, Australia, Taiwan, and China. This diverse representation allowed the team to identify 100 previously unknown genetic variations specifically linked to individuals of African, East Asian, Hispanic, and South Asian descent. As reported by The Guardian, this addresses historical underrepresentation in genetic research and helps reduce health inequalities.

The identification of one-third of the new genetic variations occurred thanks to the inclusion of individuals of African, Asian, Hispanic, and South Asian descent, according to Folha de S.Paulo, By including a more diverse sample, researchers were able to identify new risk factors for depression.

"Larger and more globally representative studies are vital to provide the insights needed to develop new and better therapies, and to prevent illness in those at higher risk of developing it," said Professor Andrew McIntosh from the University of Edinburgh, as quoted by The Guardian.

The study found that while each genetic risk factor for depression is relatively small, the cumulative impact for individuals with multiple DNA variations can increase their odds of developing the disorder. These genetic influences add to other risk factors for depression, including sleep patterns and diet, emphasizing that depression results from a complex interplay of social, psychological, and biological factors.

Researchers discovered that the identified genetic variations are linked to excitatory neurons in the hippocampus and amygdala, providing insights into brain changes associated with depression. This mapping of genetic variations offers new targets for treatment and contributes to both prevention and personalized treatment methods.

In addition to traditional antidepressants, the study identified that the drugs pregabalin, used for chronic pain, and modafinil, used for narcolepsy, could potentially be repurposed for the treatment of depression based on their effects on the identified genes.

"These new findings highlight areas of the brain that may be direct targets for therapies, in addition to allowing the adaptation of existing medications to treat depression," explained Professor Sentia Belangero from Unifesp, who participated in the study, according to Folha de S.Paulo.

"We know that depression is a highly complicated disorder, and we've known for a while that there is a biological basis," said Dr. Brittany Mitchell from the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, as reported by SBS News.

"By looking across such a wide range of people, we were able to identify a comprehensive overview of the genetic basis of depression," she stated.

"These findings show depression is highly polygenic and open up downstream pathways to translate these findings into better care for people with depression," said Lewis, according to Science Alert.

"The diverse genetic makeup of the study is 'an important step forward,' but genetic risk factors should not be used as a definitive guide for treatment," Dr. David Crepaz-Keay, Director of Research and Applied Learning at the Mental Health Foundation, told The Guardian. "While research like this can help shape measures for those at higher genetic risk, the prevention of depression must focus on addressing the broader societal issues that impact mental health to a much greater extent, such as experiences of poverty or racism," he added.

The study's approach advances the understanding of the genetic architecture of depression across global populations and presents possible new targets for treatment. The findings may help develop more differentiated therapeutic options, contributing to the reduction of health inequalities.

This article was written in collaboration with generative AI company Alchemiq