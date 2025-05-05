Study finds regular coffee consumption reduces risk of frailty in older adults.

A recent study conducted by Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam found that regular coffee consumption is associated with a reduced risk of physical frailty in older adults. Published in the European Journal of Nutrition, the research showed that individuals over the age of 55 who consume two to three cups of coffee daily have lower odds of developing frailty syndrome—a condition characterized by weight loss, muscle weakness, exhaustion, slow walking speed, and reduced physical activity.

The study investigated the relationship between coffee consumption and the presence and incidence of frailty by evaluating clinical health indicators among 1,161 adults aged 55 years and older. The participants were surveyed over a seven-year period as part of the Longitudinal Aging Study Amsterdam (LASA). Frailty status was assessed using Fried's five-component frailty phenotype, defined by the presence of three or more of the aforementioned symptoms.

"Our findings highlight the possible beneficial association between daily coffee consumption and reduced risk of frailty in older age in the elderly population," said Margreet R. Olthof, the lead author of the study and an associate professor at the Institute for Health Research at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. "Drinking coffee is a fundamental part of the daily routine for many people, and as they age, they constantly seek ways to maintain their health."

The researchers suggest that the protective effect of coffee against frailty may be partly attributed to its antioxidant content. Coffee's antioxidants can help reduce inflammation, decrease sarcopenia (muscle loss), and prevent muscle damage, which are common issues among the elderly. Additionally, coffee may help improve insulin sensitivity regulation in older adults, contributing to better glucose absorption and energy maintenance.

"Our research suggests that incorporating coffee into the daily diet may be beneficial, but it's not a standalone solution," Olthof noted. "Healthy aging involves a combination of factors, including a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and other lifestyle choices."

These findings are important as frailty is an increasingly common health issue in aging societies, impacting the quality of life and independence of older adults. By identifying modifiable lifestyle factors such as coffee consumption, the study offers potential avenues for interventions to prevent or mitigate frailty.

The research adds to the growing body of evidence exploring the benefits of regular coffee consumption over an extended period. Previous studies have linked coffee intake to a reduced risk of some natural aging symptoms, including improved cognitive function and the mitigation of inflammatory diseases.

These results align with the European Food Safety Authority's (EFSA) opinion that moderate coffee consumption—up to 400 mg of caffeine, or approximately three to five cups of coffee per day—is safe for most adults. The EFSA recommends three cups daily for health benefits without causing side effects.

The study was financed by the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee (ISIC), an organization dedicated to the study and disclosure of scientific information on coffee and health. The study is the first to analyze the relationship between coffee consumption and the underlying components of frailty, providing new insights into how coffee may impact health in older adults.

