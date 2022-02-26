The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mind & Spirit
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

How mindfulness can change your life

Body-mind therapist Ofra Ziv says over the past 30 years, researchers have found that mindfulness lowers stress, increases cognitive function, and slows the aging of brain cells.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2022 18:38
OFRA ZIV: My mission is to help people live a calmer life and to help them to release pain. (photo credit: HAGIT FRENKEL)
OFRA ZIV: My mission is to help people live a calmer life and to help them to release pain.
(photo credit: HAGIT FRENKEL)

Sitting at my computer one evening, looking at the camera attached to my screen, my jaw muscles slackened, my eyes felt heavy and I entered a state of total relaxation.

I was not experiencing Zoom fatigue, nor was I suffering the soporific effects of listening to an overly talkative interviewee. In fact, I was in one of the most interesting and, yes – mindful – Zoom interviews I had experienced.  

Ofra Ziv, whose pleasant face and calming voice graced my screen, is a body-mind therapist and a mindfulness facilitator, combining touch and massage with energy treatments to lessen stress. 

“My mission is to help people live a calmer life and to help them to free pain,” she says. “I treat the body as if it is one system, combining the body and soul.” 

Ziv, whose academic training is in organizational psychology, works with individuals and groups to help reduce stress.

A man clutches his head as he suffers from a headache and stress (Illustrative) (credit: MAXPIXEL) A man clutches his head as he suffers from a headache and stress (Illustrative) (credit: MAXPIXEL)

“People experience pain resulting from stress – back pain, headache – all types of illnesses are caused by stress. I help people on an individual level through touch and by providing tools such as mindfulness to deal with stress.”

Ziv works in her clinic in Rosh Ha’ayin and visits organizations and companies, leading seminars on managing stress through mindfulness. She has been working in the field for 15 years and dates her interest in mindfulness to a period in her life when she was working in the field of organizational psychology.

“I saw what pressure does to people, how it influences managers and the atmosphere of the staff, and how it influences workers themselves,” she recalls. “When the level of pressure rises,” she notes, “it affects people and causes tension.” 

Ziv began to study and research the subject and took numerous courses in mindfulness. Today, she notes, mindfulness techniques are used by leading companies such as Google and Apple to help employees deal with stress.

Mindfulness originated in ancient Eastern and Buddhist philosophy and was introduced to the Western world by Jon Kabat-Zinn, a professor of medicine at the University of Massachusetts, who researched its effects on the body from a medical and scientific perspective.

Quoting Kabat-Zinn, Ziv says that mindfulness meditation is “the awareness that arises from paying attention on purpose in the present moment and non-judgmentally.”

Over the past 30 years, says Ziv, researchers have found that mindfulness lowers stress and increases cognitive function. People are distracted much of the time, she says, by many factors.

“Our minds are always thinking, and we are rarely in the present moment – the here and now.” Ziv explains that the thoughts that are constantly swirling through our minds can create pressure and stress.

Mindfulness combines breathing with meditation, she explains. 

“We learn to pay attention to our breathing, to calm the nervous system, focus our attention and, most importantly, to pay attention to our bodily sensations, thoughts and emotions, and observe them without having the impulse to react from a certain emotion.”

When Ziv conducts workshops at companies’ offices, she observes that many people ignore the signs of stress that appear in their bodies. During these sessions, she teaches participants to pay attention to their breathing and calm their thoughts.

“The more you practice these relaxation techniques,” she says, “the more calm and clarity it creates.”

It is for this reason, she adds, that mindfulness helps cognitive function, improves memory and slows the aging of brain cells, and helps people focus.

“It creates a type of mental and physical quiet,” she says.

Companies today understand the importance of maintaining the physical and mental health of their employees, she notes, and mindfulness training can help both employees and their supervisors.

“If managers are tense, the tension filters down to their workers. If they can learn to remain calm and manage these situations, it will influence their workers as well.

“Our minds are so distracted that we lose the connection to our bodies,” she continues. “When I visit organizations, I ask if workers eat lunch in front of their computers or if employees don’t go to the bathroom in order not to take time from their work. This is not healthy, and the body becomes tense. 

“It is essential to preserve our well-being in the workplace, where we spend most of our time. Regulating our emotions and attention is a life skill,” she says. 

Ziv says her ultimate goal is to explain to people what is happening inside their bodies and how to identify the signs of stress and use the mindfulness techniques that she teaches them to manage them at home. Mindfulness exercises do not require special equipment and can be performed in just a few minutes each day. 

“Mindfulness changed my life,” says Ziv. “I was very stressed and was a perfectionist. That’s why it is important for me to pass it forward. It’s all about being a better person toward yourself and being good to yourself.”

She acknowledges that while stress can be released in many ways, such as sport or dance, mindfulness holds a special place for her.

“I am personally very connected to the idea of mindfulness. It helps us develop the capability of being more compassionate because you learn to develop the ability to focus and understand what happens to you, to be non-judgmental.”

As our interview approaches its conclusion, with its impromptu mindfulness session in the middle, Ziv smiles and says, “Don’t you feel better after doing the mindfulness exercise?”

The answer, I reply, is a resounding yes.

Ofra Ziv can be reached by phone and WhatsApp at 054-4861907, by email at  [email protected], or via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ofraziv.relax and https://www.facebook.com/ofra.zv/.

This article was written in cooperation with the subject.



Tags meditation Mental Health therapy Assuta Health Mindfulness
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

The most important takeaways from Putin’s Ukraine speech - analysis

Russian President Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya All-Russian Public Organization in Moscow
5

Russia attacks Ukraine, explosions heard across the country

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by