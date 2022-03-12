The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mind & Spirit
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

What are Alzheimer's early symptoms?

An extensive statistical study conducted by a group of researchers found ten early signs that appear many years before Alzheimer’s disease is diagnosed. What are they?

By WALLA!
Published: MARCH 12, 2022 21:47
Alzheimer's disease (illustrative). (photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Alzheimer's disease (illustrative).
(photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

As people get older, more and more studies are trying to detect the initial symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, even ones that may appear 15 years before its onset to stop or delay it in the future.

A multidisciplinary team of researchers from the Aramis project, in collaboration with the Paris Brain Institute, analyzed anonymous health records from approximately 80,000 patients. The scientists identified ten pathologies that were seen more frequently in patients who reported dementia within 15 years than by other patients of the same age. Results were published in the peer-reviewed journal The Lancet Digital Health.

Despite the growing number of findings, knowledge about the risk factors and early symptoms of Alzheimer's disease remains incomplete.

To date, no exhaustive study has been conducted on a very large enough sample of patients to determine possible risk factors long before an Alzheimer's diagnosis.

Now, for the first time, a team of researchers accessed anonymous medical data from nearly 40,000 patients with Alzheimer’s disease and from the same number of subjects in the control group who didn’t develop degenerative diseases during the study period.

PET scans showing the differences between a healthy older adult's brain and the brain of an older adult afflicted with Alzheimer's Disease (credit: Wikimedia Commons)PET scans showing the differences between a healthy older adult's brain and the brain of an older adult afflicted with Alzheimer's Disease (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The research from the Armis team, working with mathematical models, has made it possible to analyze data without predetermined hypotheses, and to examine the possible link between the onset of Alzheimer’s disease and 123 health factors. Statistical studies of historical medical records yielded a list of the 10 most common conditions experienced by patients who will develop Alzheimer’s within 15 years.


What are the early symptoms of Alzheimer’s?

Depression topped the list, followed by anxiety, exposure to high pressure, hearing loss, constipation, inflammation of neck vertebrae, memory loss, fatigue with malaise, and sudden weight loss.  

Thomas Nedelec, PHD, a researcher at the Institut du Cerveau-Paris Brain Institute, said: "The conclusions formed allowed us to confirm known connections, such as hearing problems or depression, and other lesser known causes or early symptoms, such as spondylosis of the neck or constipation. However, we only report statistical relationships. 

“These will have to be the subject of further research to understand the underlying mechanisms.” 

The question remains, though, whether the health problems researchers see are risk factors, symptoms or warning signs of the disease. 

Although the results of the study still need to be refined, they are already valuable for healthcare professionals and others involved in prevention methods, who can try to treat these risk factors as soon as they’re discovered and hopefully prevent this very complex disease.



Tags Alzheimer aging Brain Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
2

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous
3

What is going on in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

With the world in crisis, Israel steps up - analysis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021
5

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight against Ukraine - US officials

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Moscow in September.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by