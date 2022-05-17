The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mind & Spirit
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

These three foods may help prevent dementia

You know that vegetables and fruits keep you healthy. A new study found that some also may delay the onset of dementia. What should you add to your daily menu?

By WALLA!
Published: MAY 17, 2022 12:58
Alzheimer's disease (illustrative). (photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Alzheimer's disease (illustrative).
(photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Diet plays an essential role in the way that we can live our healthiest lives, mentally and physically, in almost every life stage. A recent study found that people with high levels of three major antioxidants in their blood are less likely to develop dementia. Two of the compounds, lutein and zeaxanthin, are found in many vegetables and leafy greens, as well as in peas and spinach. Oranges and papaya are the main sources of the third ingredient, beta-cryptoxanthin.

The study's lead researcher, Dr. May Beydoun, an expert on aging at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland said that expanding people's cognitive functioning is an important challenge to public health and that "antioxidants may help protect the brain from oxidative stress, which can damage cells," she said.

However, she added that more research is needed to test whether antioxidants really "can help protect the brain from dementia."

How does food affect dementia? 

In a study published in the journal Neurology, Beydoun and the other researchers analyzed blood samples from more than 7000 Americans. All participants were at least 45-years-old and were physically examined, then interviewed at the beginning of the study. They were then followed up for 16 years, on average, so researchers could check if they developed dementia. Participants were divided into three groups based on the level of antioxidants lutein, zeaxanthin and beta-cryptoxanthin in their blood.

Fresh vegetables are sold at the shuk (market) (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Fresh vegetables are sold at the shuk (market) (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The findings showed that an increase of 15.4 micromoles per liter of lutein and zeaxanthin levels was associated with a 7% decrease in the risk of dementia. An increase of 8.6 micromoles per liter of beta-cryptoxanthin reduced the chance of developing dementia by 14%.

The effect of antioxidants on dementia diminished when other factors were taken into account, including education, income, and exercise, the study found. "These factors may help explain the association between antioxidant and dementia levels," Beydoun added. The team clarified that the findings are limited because they are based on a single blood test taken at the beginning of the study which means that "they may not reflect people's levels during their lifetime.”

Dozens of studies have already shown that a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can help reduce the risk of dementia, from which tens of millions of people suffer worldwide. Experts have said that eating a particular diet may affect biological mechanisms that trigger dementia.

So what can you do?

What a person eats can also be indirectly linked to dementia by increasing the risk of diabetes, obesity and heart disease, which are known to be linked to dementia. Past studies have found that a Mediterranean diet rich in vegetables, fruits, legumes and fish lowers blood pressure, which is a risk factor for the disease.

Dr. James Connell, who researches Alzheimer’s in the UK, said that previous findings on the link between antioxidants and the risk of dementia showed "mixed" results. When lifestyle factors, socioeconomic status and physical activity were taken into account, the reduced risk found in the new study was smaller. Connell added that it’s important that researchers continue to study the protective effects of antioxidants in the context of other risk factors and work to understand how they’re connected.

Connell added that “the diseases that may cause dementia to develop over many years, but this study examined only antioxidant levels at one point in time.

Although this study highlights an interesting potential finding, it’s important that the study take a long-term view of factors that may influence the risk." He added that "we know that the risk of dementia is complex and includes factors like age and genetics as well as lifestyle factors such as diet. Making positive lifestyle changes can reduce our risk of developing the diseases that cause dementia.”



Tags food Alzheimer diet dementia Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli, Palestinian initial forensics can't determine who killed journalist in Jenin

Journalists mourn next to the body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during IDF-Palestinian clashes in Jenin on May 11, 2022.
2

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
3

Russian ambassador storms out of Knesset over Ukraine war criticism

Voting at the emergency Knesset meeting, April 6, 2022.
4

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
5

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by