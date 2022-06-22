The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mind & Spirit
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Should you be training your brain with puzzles? - study

This study challenges the idea that brain training will only improve brain function in tasks that are similar, so the games on your phone are fair play.

By ASHLEY HERMALIN
Published: JUNE 22, 2022 22:11
‘SO FAR only half the puzzles I ordered have arrived, but the experience has been fascinating, though nerve-racking.’ (photo credit: REUTERS)
‘SO FAR only half the puzzles I ordered have arrived, but the experience has been fascinating, though nerve-racking.’
(photo credit: REUTERS)

For as little as 15 minutes per day, you can improve your brain function by playing puzzle games, according to claims made by puzzle games.

There’s a notion that playing these sorts of puzzle games can improve focus, job, and school performance that are part of daily life. Game services like Lumosity promise to improve one’s memory, logic, and attention span.

A peer-reviewed study conducted by a team of psychologists at UC Riverside and UC Irvine discovered that near transfer training helped in transferring skills to another task. Published in the Nature of Human Behavior journal, they found that near transfer was the foundation for both.

In psychological terms, training specific brain skills can improve one’s working memory. By using these brain's skills and training them, it can result in both near and far transfers. The former refers to an individual’s ability to take the skills from one training and apply it to another task and indicates a higher cognitive level. For example, memory game skills from one game can easily be applied to another. Far transfer refers to being able to take skills and apply them to an entirely different task; like taking the skills from a crossword and applying it to such as a logic problem.

Through surveying three randomized control groups of almost 500 participants that attend either UC Irvine or UC Riverside, the study concluded that those that participated in near transfer training had a significantly easier time completing similar tasks than those who did not. Measured by their ability to use different spatial and logical reasoning in single tasks, they were able to predict the performance of those that were or were not near transfer trained.

The brain (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY) The brain (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

Working memory is more likely to result in greater performance in untrained tasks. Psychologists found that far transfer could not occur unless near transfer did first. If the near transfer occurred, it was likely far transfer did too. However, it all depended on how much the individual is willing to engage in the training.

In one control group, two participants who partook in the same training had two different outcomes. One participant gained near transfer training and one did not. The psychologists hypothesized that engagement and insufficient strategy likely had to do with this result.

"On the basis of subjective observation of the young-adult college student population that is represented in the sample, we note that they are at times sleep-deprived, experience stress and anxiety, and adopt strategies of disengagement as the novelty of tasks wears off,” the report says.

This study challenges the idea that brain training will only improve brain function in tasks that are similar, so the games on your phone are fair play. However, not all of them will necessarily provide memory training; and unless you fully engage in the game, it may chalk up to being just a fun game.



Tags health puzzle Brain Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
2

Long COVID may be behind mysterious child hepatitis - study

Hepatitis A virus (HVA) causes acute inflammation of the liver and is the most common of all forms of viral hepatitis
3

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
4

Ukraine issues postal stamps of tractor towing away Russian tank

A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region
5

Explosion may have hit IRGC missile base in west Tehran - report

An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by