How to stop procrastinating after the long Jewish holiday period

How many times have you promised yourself that, after the holidays, you will start a diet, or start going to the gym? How many times have you failed to meet deadlines, not to mention set a dentist appointment? All of us, sometimes suffer from procrastinating.

Procrastinating is a phenomenon that is defined by the difficulty to start or finish a task within the time that was given to it. Many of us tend to procrastinate tasks that seem frightening, unpleasant or boring.

Many times we find ourselves completing unimportant activities only to avoid doing the task we are trying to procrastinate.

Sometimes, the reason for procrastinating is a fear of not performing at a satisfying level to our own standards.

Ask yourself what tasks you find difficult to complete. Try to think about why are you avoiding the task, is it too complicated? does it make you feel uncomfortable? When you will have a better understanding of the reasons for your procrastinating, it will become easier to find the tools to respond to it.

So, How to stop procrastinating?

1. Make to-do lists categorized on a monthly, weekly and daily basis, ranked by importance. Put the most urgent tasks first, and integrate less urgent tasks within them.

2. Give yourself an appropriate time to complete each task. Insufficient time will make you unwilling to complete it, and will cause you to continue procrastinating.

3. Focus on one task at a time, and promise yourself to complete it within the time limit you have assigned yourself. try to clear yourself of any distractions to boost your focus.

4. Make a comfortable work environment and start doing the task immediately without any excuses or delays.

5. Focus, even for a short time. studies have shown that our brain works at peaks of work and rest. there are 20 minutes periods where the concentration is optimal, so it is recommended to work on a task for 20 minutes, rest for five minutes and repeat.

6. Use help from the outside. use a time stopper or a friend that will remind you of your commitment to the task.

7. Reward yourself for a job well done.