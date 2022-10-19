The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mind & Spirit
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

How to stop procrastinating after the long Jewish holiday period

After the holidays is now. How to stop procrastinating and start doing what you want.

By GILA NEVO/WALLA!
Published: OCTOBER 19, 2022 03:26
Working from home (photo credit: Thought Catalog/Unsplash)
Working from home
(photo credit: Thought Catalog/Unsplash)

How many times have you promised yourself that, after the holidays, you will start a diet, or start going to the gym? How many times have you failed to meet deadlines, not to mention set a dentist appointment? All of us, sometimes suffer from procrastinating. 

Procrastinating is a phenomenon that is defined by the difficulty to start or finish a task within the time that was given to it. Many of us tend to procrastinate tasks that seem frightening, unpleasant or boring. 

Many times we find ourselves completing unimportant activities only to avoid doing the task we are trying to procrastinate.

Sometimes, the reason for procrastinating is a fear of not performing at a satisfying level to our own standards.

Ask yourself what tasks you find difficult to complete. Try to think about why are you avoiding the task, is it too complicated? does it make you feel uncomfortable? When you will have a better understanding of the reasons for your procrastinating, it will become easier to find the tools to respond to it.

Procrastination (credit: INGIMAGE)Procrastination (credit: INGIMAGE)

So, How to stop procrastinating?

1. Make to-do lists categorized on a monthly, weekly and daily basis, ranked by importance. Put the most urgent tasks first, and integrate less urgent tasks within them. 

2. Give yourself an appropriate time to complete each task. Insufficient time will make you unwilling to complete it, and will cause you to continue procrastinating.

3. Focus on one task at a time, and promise yourself to complete it within the time limit you have assigned yourself. try to clear yourself of any distractions to boost your focus. 

4. Make a comfortable work environment and start doing the task immediately without any excuses or delays.

5. Focus, even for a short time. studies have shown that our brain works at peaks of work and rest. there are 20 minutes periods where the concentration is optimal, so it is recommended to work on a task for 20 minutes, rest for five minutes and repeat.

6. Use help from the outside. use a time stopper or a friend that will remind you of your commitment to the task.

7. Reward yourself for a job well done.



Tags health Mental Health Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
3

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
4

Netanyahu: Obama had ‘not just bad policy, but malice’ towards Israel

US PRESIDENT Barack Obama meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in November 2015.
5

Candace Owens defends Kanye West, says tweet about Jews wasn't antisemitic

Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by