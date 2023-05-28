The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Mind & Spirit

Majority of Israeli psych patients satisfied with treatment - survey

A new Health Ministry survey shows psychiatric patients in Israel are more satisfied with the treatment, facilities and personnel than before.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: MAY 28, 2023 15:41

Updated: MAY 28, 2023 16:06
Picture of a hospital (illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Picture of a hospital (illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Despite negative publicity in recent years about the mistreatment of people in mental health centers in various parts of the country, a new independent survey of psychiatric patients has found the vast majority of patients are pleased. 

The survey, released in 38 pages in Hebrew, found that 72% of the patients who were asked are satisfied with the treatment. Fully 90% said they were satisfied with the respectful treatment they received, and 82% feel that they felt they were in good hands; 88% said that they felt protected and safe during the hospitalization; 81% of them said they received answers to their questions without effort; 74% were satisfied with the conditions of the hospitalization; and 84% said that they could contact their primary care provider with any question. 

In addition, 70% of the patients report that the discharge preparation process was discussed with them, 69% are satisfied with the variety of activities offered, and the patient empowerment index stands at 74%. According to the survey, the summary score of the patient experience at the national level was 78%. 

The health ministry published the results of the survey, which was conducted between November 2021 and June 2022 in psychiatric hospitals and clinics. A total of 1,052 male and female patients aged 18 and over, who had been hospitalized for at least 12 days in open and closed wards and were preparing for discharge, were interviewed, and 40 questions were asked on various topics. Hospital staff members were not present during the survey.

Patients held against their will are less satisfied

Lower satisfaction rates in general and in most parameters were found among groups of patients who were hospitalized against their will because they endangered themselves, patients hospitalized in closed wards and young people aged 18 to 34.

SHAS MK Moshe Arbel: We don’t need to agree to everything, but we should disagree without hatred. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)SHAS MK Moshe Arbel: We don’t need to agree to everything, but we should disagree without hatred. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Health Minister Moshe Arbel said that “improving the patient experience is an issue of utmost importance in the health system in general and in psychiatric hospitals and clinics in particular. A team with devotion to service provides a positive experience for the patient and leads to better-quality treatment. Proper treatment goes hand in hand with emotional support and a respectful human attitude toward the patients and their family members. Nursing staffers with a high sense of service help give the patient a positive experience.”

Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov commented that it is leading comprehensive, strategic changes in the field of mental health including the psychiatric hospitalization system, along with the community clinic system. “This survey allows us to draw the necessary conclusions, integrate them into the work plans and continue to strengthen the entire system and work to improve the treatment of patients and how they feel.”

“The survey results show an improvement trend in most of the indicators, which is a result of the work of the medical teams."

Dr. Hagar Mizrahi

The head of the ministry’s medical division, Dr. Hagar Mizrahi added that “the survey results show an improvement trend in most of the indicators, which is a result of the work of the medical teams who see the importance of the patients' hospitalization experience as part of the overall psychiatric treatment. This is performed by involving patients and their families in the hospitalization process, improving the standard of hospitalization and the patient’s environment, holding discussion groups with patients and families, internal surveys, training the caregivers, intervention programs on patient autonomy and specific interventions as needed. The patients testify that they enjoy a kind and respectful attitude, that they feel that the staffers care about them, that they do everything to help them and that their privacy is preserved."

"However, the ministry officials said the survey also touches on challenges in mental health centers that need improvement, including giving emphasis in explanations of the treatment plan and social rights due to patients as well as the process of preparing for discharge, empowering patients and their participation in decision-making, and enriching the variety of activities throughout the day.” 



Tags health survey Mental Health Healthcare System
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

These daily habits can impact your gut health

Beneficial Gut Bacteria illustrative.
3

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
4

How Israel exposed and destroyed Islamic Jihad rocket production sites in Gaza

Smoke rises above buildings After air strikes by Israeli warplanes, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2023.
5

This time, every Jew is with George Soros

Billionaire investor George Soros arrives at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by