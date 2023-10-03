Boost your concentration with this matchstick puzzle challenge

Try to solve this puzzle by following the instructions. If you cannot, the solution is at the end of the article.

By MAARIV ONLINE
(photo credit: Adobe stock)
The puzzle presented here is designed for individuals with a remarkably high level of concentration.

The image displays an incorrect mathematical equation. Your task is to rectify the mistake by moving just one matchstick. Can you do it?

Take a look at the arrangement of 28 matchsticks in front of you: 47+6=95.

Your goal is to change the position of one matchstick to create the correct equation. If you couldn't figure it out, don't worry, the answer is provided at the bottom of the article.

Didn't succeed?

No problem at all.

The solution is right in front of you.

