Kfar Saba supports reservists: Surfing course and mental health care

Last week, soldiers and reservists excitedly prepared for the start of a unique surfing course for those who have been recently released from combat, opened by the municipality of Kfar Saba. Aside from surfing lessons, the course also includes dialogue sessions with a psychotherapist.

"There is a huge investment here by the municipality of Kfar Saba and we are all grateful to be a part of it," said Yaki Ganot, a resident of the city of Kfar Saba. Ganot was recently released from his service in Gaza as a reservist in the Jerusalem Brigade in the 252nd Sinai Division and joined the surfing course.

"We are a lovely group of male and female reservists, who all took part in the war and now we can unload everything at sea, as part of this course that they opened especially for us. The instructors teach us the ropes of surfing from the beginning, with a lot of patience."

Kfar Saba's impressive efforts to support soldiers, reservists, and their families

The course for those who have recently been released from reserve service is only part of the extensive support provided by Kfar Saba to regular and reserve soldiers. Other efforts by the city include counseling for employees returning to work and students who have returned to school, counseling and financial accompaniment, support for their families, support and mental counseling for those who need it, concerts, sports activities free of charge, and more.

The surfing course is in collaboration with the SURFWAY club in Herzliya and includes 8 surfing sessions for 8 weeks, every Friday. After the lessons, there is an emotional conversation with an attorney named Shem Tsuriya, a psychotherapist and a reserve military officer, to help the soldiers process everything they have experienced. IDF soldiers are seen in Gaza. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"The work with Itay Kravchak from the surfing club and the conversation with Shem Tsuriya are very meaningful and helpful," says Ganut. "Michal Mordo, the director of the Community Security Authority in the municipality takes care of all our needs and we feel surrounded by support."

"I finally felt like I was fulfilling myself," added another participant in the group who was released from about two months of reserves in the border patrol. "I got an opportunity to take a surfing course with an empowering conversation after, as part of the Kfar Saba municipality project. Now I can make time for myself both physically and mentally, and return to a sane and stable lifestyle. I want to thank the municipality for initiating such a blessed and important project for us."

According to the mayor, Rafi Saar, "The entire city of Kfar Saba has mobilized for our soldiers and security forces since the first day of the war, and we are supporting them as they risk their lives for us and for the security of the residents of the country. We have created an extensive source of support for soldiers, regular and reserve, including support and assistance to their families. We will continue to stand and strengthen their hands in whatever is required and I invite the soldiers of Kfar Saba to contact us - we are here for you."