Healing in Nature: A new approach to mental health for IDF veterans

In response to an increasing mental health crisis among the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) combat veterans, the Israeli non-profit organization Healing in Nature (HiN) has launched a new initiative.

Designed to address the alarming rise in PTSD and mental health issues amid the ongoing war against Hamas, HiN’s approach combines wilderness retreats with cutting-edge technology and group support. This initiative aims to provide veterans with a transformative healing experience, supplying them with mental health care through various services.

Co-founder and CEO of Healing in Nature Omri Barkin explained, “HiN’s purpose is to help IDF veterans unpack, heal, and process everything they’ve been going through.” At a recent healing retreat in Montana, veterans participated in a week-long program developed to address their physical, mental, and emotional well-being through various therapeutic approaches.

One of the sessions involved a specialized breathing and cold exposure session led by an expert. This taught participants techniques such as controlled breathing and exposure to cold temperatures, which have been shown to have physiological benefits.

The Montana retreat also allowed veterans to engage with psychologists and psychiatrists, who provided individualized counseling and therapy sessions. These professionals helped veterans address mental health challenges they may be facing, such as PTSD, depression, or anxiety. View of nature at the retreat in Montana. (credit: Courtesy)

Moreover, the retreat provided a holistic environment immersed in nature. Being in natural surroundings has been proven to reduce stress levels, increase relaxation, and enhance overall well-being. This retreat in Montana offered a comprehensive approach to healing, integrating physical, psychological, and environmental elements to support the veterans’ journey toward improved health and well-being.

Use of data and technology to help soldiers heal

“I, myself, am a veteran of the IDF”, Barkin explained to the Jerusalem Post. “After my service, I flew to the ranch in Montana and spent time there which helped my soul heal and go to a better place. For eight years now, I’ve had a dream to share this with other people.”

Aiming to assist soldiers through their healing process, Barkin and Roei Friedberg decided to form NiH. By collaborating with Cambridge University, Tel Aviv University (TAU), and a psychologist from Harvard, NiH uses current technology while assisting veterans to heal. Through data-based research, NiH ensures its program is science-based, and has a legitimate impact.

Before the HiN program begins, participants get evaluated. They go to TAU labs and fill out questionnaires, go through eye-tracking tests, and have a conversation with a psychologist to understand what each individual is going through.

Additionally, they complete questionnaires five times a day for about two weeks so that HiN can really understand them. Following that, participants wear rings that take biofeedback measurements so that evaluators can see stress or other issues that veterans aren’t necessarily communicating. A team from Cambridge studies the measurements in order to create a plan to help the soldiers.

“The most important thing”, explained Barkin, is they feel that someone is seeing them. It’s heartwarming to see as a veteran.”

A testimonial from an anonymous participant stated that he joined because he wanted to be around people who understood him and were going through something similar. “This program taught me the importance of having a community when you’re going through something. It’s easier with a friend.”

Friedberg who co-founded HiN along with Barkin said, “One of the things we’ve seen is that the resources haven’t been allocated equally to IDF veterans. We try to focus on underserved units.”

He also explained how the mental health of soldiers is often overlooked, “Since October 7, we’ve seen such amazing donations coming to Israel.

“In the majority of the cases, money is donated to purchasing helmets or gear, which is obviously extremely important, however, hardly any donations and funds are allocated towards mental health and recovery. What we really need is an investment in their mental health.”

Healing in Nature’s initiative is a key to prioritizing the mental health of IDF veterans, advocating for a shift in resources toward comprehensive care. HiN combines science and compassion to change how veterans receive mental health support, focusing on holistic healing in natural settings.