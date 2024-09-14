Do you have health anxiety? Here are some tips to manage it

Most people occasionally feel anxious. Given that as of this writing here in Israel there is a sense that a bomb may drop at any minute, both literally and figuratively, we know what some of those symptoms of anxiety feel like.

We may have difficulty sleeping or eating, may notice bodily sensations such as a faster heartbeat, tightness in the chest, or a queasy stomach.

These are all quite normal reactions to the abnormal and very stressful situation that we have been living with for far too long. Rarely, these symptoms may signal other underlying issues.

Go back just a few years, and we all remember the anxiety generated by the COVID-19 pandemic. With all the uncertainties, people rightfully went out of their way to protect themselves. Today, a COVID diagnosis rarely results in significant concern.

More recently, with so much going on and the world turned upside down, routine healthcare and follow-up have often been neglected.

What happens, though, if you find yourself worrying, perhaps more than others, when you fear you have been or may become ill, find a lump or bump, or an ache or pain that seems unusual? Do you find yourself frequenting your doctor, consulting constantly with Dr. Google, assuming the worst-case scenario, or avoiding people, places, and activities because you are afraid that you may become ill?

If so, you may be experiencing health anxiety. With everything going on in the world around us, our anxieties may be further exacerbated through concerns about our health.

It is important to be aware of what is going on in your body, as this awareness can serve you well. However, when noticing becomes incessant, taken to the extreme or dominates your life, it can prevent you from enjoying other things. This can become problematic for you and those around you.

How can you deal with health anxiety?

HERE ARE some suggestions:

See a doctor if you are worried. A quick visit may be enough to reassure yourself that all is well.

Think in terms of prevention. Screening for various cancers, for example, may be as easy as a skin check, a pap smear, a breast screening, or a stool test. These tests may enable you to gain valuable information while providing reassurance that all is okay.

If you are convinced that something is wrong, or you are waiting for test results and you feel that it is taking over your life, remind yourself that there is much that you can do, and calm yourself down.

It is important to stay in the moment – this moment – and remind yourself that in this minute you are all right.

Do not get caught up in the what ifs. They are irrelevant unless you have information to the contrary. Focus on the obvious, especially given that you lack solid evidence to the contrary. A lump, for example, is more likely to be a benign cyst and not cancer. Headaches may be stress-related and not a brain tumor.

During this war, you have learned from difficult and traumatic situations to take just a small piece of worry and put it out there at a distance. This is true as well about your health and well-being. Focusing on what is important and not confusing the small stuff with the big stuff are the healthiest ways to proceed.

You have no control over the thoughts that come in, but you do have control over what you do with them.

Through “thought stopping,” you can pull an imaginary rubber band whenever and as often as a thought such as “I’m sure my test will show that I have...” comes into your head. Remind yourself, too, that if the test results are due back in, say, 14 days, when the thought comes up earlier you can choose to “file” your thought away as often as need be until day 14, and only then will you allow yourself time to think about it. You can pull your band, put the thought away, and say “Not now,” and then work to distract yourself.

Breathing, mindfulness, visualization, and body scan exercises take minutes to learn and will last you a lifetime. I have used these exercises with both young and young at heart, and they work for anxiety, pain, inability to sleep, and more. Grounding and orienting tools can also help you to be “present” in a healthy way.

Getting outdoors, exercising, and socializing can enhance your mood and serve as a great distraction. Alcohol and drug usage can make anxiety worse.

If your thoughts are worse at night (and they often are), remind yourself that now is the time to sleep, empty your thought box, and only tomorrow at 8 a.m. might you entertain the thought as you have filed it.

Some people like to create a daily worry time. Pick a five-minute time slot such as 6 p.m.-6:05 p.m. and use only this time to review your concerns. When that time is up or should you miss it, your worry time is over until 6 p.m. the next night.

“It is what it is” is the catchphrase many of us utter during this time of increased uncertainty. Remember, you can only be in control of what you can be in control of. These are important phrases to hold on to when you are anxious.

In addition to your inner thoughts and feelings, your language also affects how you feel. How often have you said, “If I didn’t have (the war, this ailment, this problem), I would be....”; or “I will be happy when....” Now is the time to work at being your best. Words like “I must,” “should,” and “have to” can lead to tremendous guilt. Letting go of things that you didn’t yet do, such as scheduling an appointment, is an essential part of being your own best friend. The future is now.

Catastrophizing a situation is often the joke of the Jewish world in response to just about anything, and it is important to be aware of this when using negative language or exaggerating. This war will end, and the sun, for example, will come out tomorrow. You have the ability to bounce back from your challenges and to thrive, although it may not feel at this moment that that is the case.

Tools for urgently working with others who are extremely anxious or may be in panic mode may include making good eye contact, reminding them that you are with them and that they are not alone, asking easy questions, and directing them to perform simple tasks.

Finally, for those who have had surgery, cancer, or a history of heart disease, for example, it is not uncommon to have increased anxiety, especially if there has been any change in your status. If your concerns interfere with your quality of life, please speak with someone.

Some anxiety before a checkup is normal. I am forever grateful to my doctor, who walks into the examining room after reviewing my mammogram and announces “All is okay” before he asks how I am.

While some patients of mine have acknowledged some increase in anxiety when they are no longer being treated with medication or seeing their specialist as often, others may be thrilled.

For those who have seen a physician and issues with anxiety still remain, seek professional help. Talking through your worries can decrease the power they have over you. Feeling a sense of control is truly important, when today there is so much that we are unable to control.

Wishing you good health.

The writer is a licensed clinical psychologist in private practice in Ra’anana and author of Life’s Journey: Exploring Relationships – Resolving Conflicts. She has written about psychology in The Jerusalem Post since 2000 and specializes in trauma, grief, and bereavement. ludman@netvision.net.il, drbatyaludman.com