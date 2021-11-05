The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

A new study finds that adding one ingredient that’s in most kitchens to a cup of coffee can help the body burn more fat and improve metabolism. 

By WALLA!  
NOVEMBER 5, 2021 16:21
Cinnamon (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Cinnamon
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Many people forbid anyone from speaking to them before they put a cup of coffee in their body every morning, and almost all of us start the day with one. 
Happily, drinking coffee has some proven health benefits: Improving memory and alertness, and even contributing to a longer lifespan because it has powerful antioxidants.
But wait, before you rush to make yourself another cup, remember that adding sugar or regular milk lessens coffee’s health benefits. 
And, of course, iced coffee, which is mostly sugar and milk, just adds fat to your diet and there aren’t any benefits from the small amount of coffee.
The conclusion is that drinking coffee can be healthy or not, depending on how you drink it. And just as sugar and artificial flavorings turn coffee into a dessert, some ingredients ensure that your coffee is healthy. 
Replace sugar with cinnamon. Scattering a little of this spice in your coffee can greatly help speed up your metabolism.
Adding a little cinnamon to a cup of coffee will help your body burn fat faster, according to a new study from the University of Michigan Life Sciences Institute. 
The researchers exposed samples of human fat cells to a substance called cinnamaldehyde, the substance that gives cinnamon its unique taste and smell, and saw that the cells began to produce more genes and enzymes that caused them to burn fat instead of storing it.
Although at this stage the study can’t say how much weight you’ll lose if you switch from sugar to cinnamon, researchers have shown that it boosts the body’s metabolism. 
In future studies they hope to prove how much people will benefit from foregoing all sugar, sweeteners and flavorings in favor of hot milk and cinnamon.


Tags healthy eating food coffee Nutrition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Iran acts with impunity ahead of nuclear talks - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
3

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
4

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
5

Vaccinated? These four factors could increase your risk of COVID infection

A WOMAN receives a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Tel Aviv in August

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by