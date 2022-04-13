The 12 most contaminated vegetables and fruits on the market

Vegetables and fruits are recommended for a healthy diet, but sometimes it’s a thorn in our side. Strawberries and spinach, two of the healthiest, continue to top the annual "Dirty 12" list of fruits and vegetables containing the highest levels of pesticides, followed by three greens: kale, chard and mustard, nectarines, apples, grapes and hot peppers according to the 2022 Buyers Guide of the Environmental Working Group on U.S. Pesticides.

Cherries came in eighth place this year on the list of the 12 most contaminated foods, with peaches, pears, celery and tomatoes topping the list.

But don’t stop eating these foods, which are full of vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants needed to fight chronic diseases. "If the things you love to eat are on the 'Dirty Dozen' list, we recommend buying organic varieties if you can," Alexis Tamkin, a toxicologist at the EWG with expertise in toxic chemicals and pesticides, told CNN. She added that several studies have examined what happens when people switch to a completely organic diet: It seems that concentrations and measurements of pesticides go down very quickly.

Nearly 70% of the fruits and vegetables on the list had no detectable pesticide residues, while just under 5% had residues of two or more pesticides, the report said. Avocados had the lowest levels of pesticides among the 46 foods tested, followed by sweet corn, pineapple, onions and papaya.

Multiple pesticides

The EWG report, which has been published annually since 2004, uses test data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to rank the 46 most contaminated foods in pesticide residues. Ministry of Agriculture workers prepare the food as consumers would: rinsing, peeling or scrubbing before inspecting each item.

Numerous samples of the 46 fruits and vegetables included in the report were found to be positive for multiple pesticides, including insecticides and fungicides. "More than 90% of strawberries, apples, cherries, spinach, nectarines and grapes have been found to be positive for residues of two or more pesticides," the report said.

The highest level of multiple pesticides - 103 - was found in samples of the heart-healthy kale, spinach and mustard trio, followed by 101 different pesticides on pepper and hot pepper. In general, "spinach samples had 1.8 times more pesticide residue by weight than any other crop tested," the report said.

The “dirty dozen” for 2022

Produce which this year which was tested and found to have the highest amount of pesticides:

Strawberries Spinach Kale, cabbage, chard/mustard greens Nectarines Apples Grapes Red pepper and hot peppers Cherries Peaches Pears Celery Tomatoes

Fifteen fruits and vegetables with the lowest amount of contamination:

Avocado Sweet corn Pineapple Onion Papaya Garden peas Asparagus Melon w/coarse skin Kiwi Cabbage Mushrooms Spanish melon Mango Watermelon Sweet potato

How can you reduce your exposure to pesticides?

Aside from organic eating, there are a number of actions consumers can take to reduce exposure to pesticides and many other toxins such as heavy metals found in, but not limited to, agricultural produce.