The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Eating too much salt can cause significant changes to your behavior - study

You know that salt is bad for your heart and blood pressure, but you probably don't know that it can also change your behavior. How?

By WALLA!
Published: JANUARY 25, 2023 09:33
Salt (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Salt
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

For years, many articles and public service ads have encouraged the public to reduce the amount of salt in food. At the same time, some manufacturers have reduced the amount of sodium in their products. 

The reason is clear. Salt is involved in raising blood pressure, and a study conducted this year even found that adding salt to food reduces more than two years of life expectancy for men and one and a half years for women. 

But, according to a new study by the University of Edinburgh, salt can cause significant behavioral changes, too.

The recommended salt intake for adults is less than six grams per day, but intake for most people is usually nine grams. This, as mentioned, can increase blood pressure, which in turn increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and vascular dementia. Although effects on the heart and circulatory system have been well established, little was known about the effect of a high-salt diet on human behavior, which is what intrigued scientists at the University of Edinburgh.

The study found that a high-salt diet increased stress hormone levels by 75% in mice. Mice naturally eat a low-salt diet, yet here salt consumption mimicked typical human intake. The researchers found that the resting stress hormone levels increase and that the hormonal response in mice to environmental stress was double that of those on a normal diet.

Specifically, salt increased the activity of the genes responsible for the brain proteins that control the body's response to stress.

Salt shaker, used to add salt to food. But according to this study, that might not be the healthiest choice (Illustrative). (credit: Aftab Uzzaman/Flickr) Salt shaker, used to add salt to food. But according to this study, that might not be the healthiest choice (Illustrative). (credit: Aftab Uzzaman/Flickr)

You are what you eat

Professor Matthew Bailey from the University of Edinburgh's Center for Cardiovascular Sciences stated that people are what they eat, and understanding how high-salt foods affect mental health is an important step toward improving well-being. He said this research shows that high amounts of salt also change the way our brain deals with stress.

Although both of these studies improve our understanding of the effects of a high-salt diet on the brain, researchers caution that we should be careful in translating the results to humans. 

There are vast differences in how animals and humans absorb, use and metabolize salt, according to the researchers, so comparisons between rodents and humans should be interpreted with caution, given the uncertainty in estimating the minimum salt requirements in mice, the relatively short exposure in animal models compared to lifetime exposure in humans, and the little known estimate of human salt consumption.

While their findings can't be connected directly to humans, the researchers hope people will be more aware of their salt intake.


Tags food health scientific study Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
5

Archaeologists discover mysterious ancient Egyptian tomb

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by