Can a cup of coffee lower your blood sugar?

A new study found that high levels of caffeine in the blood correlate with lower body fat levels and an overall reduced risk of type-2 diabetes.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed British magazine BMJ, located the genetic variants responsible for the processing and breakdown of caffeine in the bloodstream. Researchers found that there is a connection between slow caffeine breakdown (which subsequently results in high standing levels over time) and a reduction in blood sugar levels.

High blood sugar is a significant risk factor in the development of type-2 diabetes.

Coffee, not soda

These findings, of course, do not apply to caffeinated drinks that already have a high sugar content, like soda or energy drinks, which counteract the effects of caffeine on blood sugar. This is why coffee, specifically, is considered a superior method of caffeine intake for those looking to affect their blood sugar.

The effects of caffeine on digestion and appetite have been known for years. Caffeine's benefits for blood sugar levels are a new discovery.

Coffee (credit: INGIMAGE)

"This is not," warned researcher Dr. Steven Lawrence from the University of Warwick, "a recommendation for increasing daily coffee consumption, and further study is needed before we can draw definitive conclusions.