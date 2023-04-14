Suffering from period pains? This fruit can help ease the cramps

Blueberries are beneficial for girls who suffer from nutrient and vitamin deficiencies during puberty, according to a new study, published in Hindustan Times. However, blueberries have tons of health benefits for everyone.

Indian fitness expert Mineshki Mohanty explained to the Times that "blueberries are low in calories and rich in good substances, providing nutrition rich in vitamin C, antioxidants and fiber. They help fight oxidative damage to cells and help protect against aging, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, which are directly linked to blood pressure."

According to Mohanty, blueberries contribute to the reduction of muscle damage caused by excessive physical activity.

"The antioxidant properties improve brain performance, which directly inhibits mental decline," Mohanty explained.

Senior gut health expert, Dr. Nisha Bajaj, discovered that the high levels of vitamin C in blueberries are "vital in regulating progesterone levels, especially in the premenstrual phase."

Fresh blueberries on sale in an Aldi store in London, Britain, February 15, 2018. (credit: Peter Summers/Reuters)

According to Dr. Bajaj, consuming more berries before menstruation leads to relief of PMS symptoms and reduced pain.

Blueberries "balance the level of progesterone, which can increase fertility in women," Dr. Bajaj added.

Reducing inflammation and protecting cells

"The higher the intake of antioxidants through the diet, the greater the reduction in hot flashes, sweating, insomnia, restlessness, fatigue and mental problems during menopause," explained Dr. Bajaj. "Blueberries have also been proven to help treat breast and cervical cancer, due to the presence of substances such as anthocyanins and flavonoids, which help reduce inflammation, protect cells from DNA damage that leads to cancer, and stop the proliferation of malignant cells."