The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition

Reduce salt intake without compromising taste: A comprehensive guide

Discover the impact of excessive salt consumption, the hidden sources of salt in your diet, and practical tips from a dietitian on how to cut down on salt while still enjoying flavorful meals.

By WALLA!
Published: JUNE 20, 2023 17:15
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Understanding the importance of salt and its impact on our health is crucial. In this comprehensive guide, a Maccabi dietitian provides valuable insights into salt's role in the body, identifies hidden sources of salt in our diets, and offers practical strategies to reduce salt intake without sacrificing taste. Let's embark on a journey to make healthier choices while still enjoying the flavors we love.

The Role of Salt in the Body

Salt, a compound of sodium and chlorine, is essential for maintaining fluid balance, nerve function, and muscle contraction. However, excessive salt intake can lead to health issues. Achieving the right balance is key.

Recommended Daily Salt Intake

Dietitians recommend consuming no more than 6 grams of salt per day (equivalent to 2,400 mg of sodium). Unfortunately, most people exceed this amount due to hidden salt in processed foods. It's crucial to be mindful of our consumption and make informed choices.

Hidden Sources of Salt 

Processed and Packaged Foods Processed foods, including cereals, bread, sausages, cheese, snacks, sauces, and even organic or health-labeled products, often contain substantial amounts of hidden salt as a preservative. Understanding these hidden sources empowers us to select low-sodium alternatives.

(credit: INGIMAGE) (credit: INGIMAGE)

Practical Tips for Reducing Salt Intake

1. Embrace the Power of Spices

Spices such as za'atar, paprika, cumin, turmeric, pepper, garlic powder, and various herbs can enhance flavors without relying on salt. Experiment with different spice combinations to add depth to your meals.

2. Harness the Benefits of Lemon

Lemon juice provides tanginess and brightness to dishes. Using lemon as a substitute for salt in fish or salads can elevate the taste without adding excessive sodium.

3. Create Homemade Sauces and Stocks

Preparing homemade sauces and stocks using fresh vegetables and spices allows us to control the salt content. By incorporating flavorful ingredients, we can reduce the need for added salt while maintaining taste.

4. Time Your Salt Addition

Add salt sparingly towards the end of the cooking process to preserve its flavor. This approach allows for using smaller amounts without compromising taste.

5. Explore New Flavors and Techniques

Experiment with spicy, pickled, and innovative cooking methods to diversify your palate. By embracing new flavors, you can reduce reliance on salt while still enjoying exciting and delicious meals.

6. Soaking Meat and Comparing Products

Soaking seasoned meat in water or briefly boiling it before cooking can help reduce salt content. Additionally, compare sodium levels between different brands to choose products with lower sodium content.

7. Decoding Food Labels

Understanding food labels is crucial. Look for designations such as low-sodium, sodium-free, and reduced-sodium, which indicate different levels of salt content. Opt for products with lower sodium per 100 grams.

8. Caution with Potassium-Based Salt Substitutes

Consult with your physician before using potassium-based salt substitutes, especially if you have chronic kidney disease or are taking potassium-sparing medications.

Reducing salt intake is a significant step towards a healthier lifestyle. By understanding salt's role in our bodies, identifying hidden sources, and implementing practical strategies from a trusted dietitian, we can successfully cut down our sodium consumption while still savoring delicious meals. Start incorporating these changes today and give your taste buds time to adjust. In just three weeks, you'll notice the difference and realize that reducing salt doesn't mean compromising on taste.



Tags healthy eating food health Nutrition
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by