The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition

Eating pecans often can have health benefits - study

Pecans can reduce obesity and low-grade inflammation that leads to chronic inflammation.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: AUGUST 3, 2023 13:52
Pecans. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Pecans.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Pecans can help prevent obesity and diabetes and reduce inflammation, so even though they are among the most expensive type of nuts you can buy, if you can afford them, it’s worthwhile to eat a handful on a regular basis, according to a new research study from Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. 

“Obesity and diabetes numbers are increasing in modern society worldwide, and the trend in high-fat diet consumption is one of the main reasons besides lifestyle and genetic predisposition,” said horticulture and food science Prof. Luis Cisneros-Zevallos. “People are searching for healthier options, and we have now shown pecans are a healthy tool consumers have in their hands.” 

The pecan is a species of hickory native to the southern US and northern Mexico in the region of the Mississippi River. The tree is cultivated for its seed primarily in the states of Texas, Georgia, New Mexico, and Mexico.  

Cisneros-Zevallos, the principal investigator for the study, published his findings in the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute’s journal MDPI under the title “Pecans and Its Polyphenols Prevent Obesity, Hepatic Steatosis and Diabetes by Reducing Dysbiosis, Inflammation and Increasing Energy Expenditure in Mice Fed a High-Fat Diet.” 

Pecans are traditionally believed to be healthy

The study provides scientific evidence supporting the traditional knowledge in the Americas that pecans are highly nutritious, said Dr. Amit Dhingra, head of the college’s department of horticultural sciences.

Pecans. (credit: DRIES BUYTAERT) Pecans. (credit: DRIES BUYTAERT)

The researchers fed pecans and high-fat diets to mice models and found that pecans increased energy expenditure and reduced the imbalance of microbial species and diversity in the microbiome and inflammation. They also found that the pecans reduced low-grade inflammation that leads to chronic inflammation and the development of a range of diseases, help maintain body weight and prevent diabetes despite the consumption of a high-fat diet. That could make the nuts a superfood, Cisneros-Zevallos said.  

“The US and Mexico are two of the countries with the highest rates of obesity worldwide,” he added. “The more we know of unique functionalities of pecans, the more possibilities to create more healthful products,” he continued. “Pecans are of economic and historical importance to Texas and the US, and their production provides stability to farmers. This work will aid in the development of novel uses and products from pecans.” 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
3

Antarctic pyramid-shaped structure under ice sheets sparks curiosity

ANTARCTICA – a raw, pristine, natural, protected and cherished environment.
4

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
5

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by