A 30-year-old listener who appeared on Dr. Maya Roseman's show on 103FM asked if he had to add carbohydrates to his training menu.

The listener shared his concern: "I got fit, I have a 3D six-pack but my muscle mass is very low," and wondered what the solution was: " Do I need carbohydrates to increase muscle mass?".

Dr. Roseman answered the question: "Could it be just because of the weight loss?", and shared her recommendations: "With carbohydrates, it's easier to reach calories than fat and proteins, which are satisfying, but you don't manage to build the body. With carbohydrates, it is easier to build muscle. Everyone who does training and loses weight eventually starts cutting and bulking, that is, gaining weight in muscle mass, so he adds carbohydrates for this reason."

Carbohydrates have become a taboo in the exercise and health communities in recent years, but they are not all bad and are not necessarily responsible for causing obesity, a new study at Rambam Healthcare Campus in Haifa revealed.

The notion that it is protein alone that helps build muscle is misguided according to a report by health website EatingWell.

"Carbohydrates are the primary fuel source for our muscles. If we don't get enough carbs, our bodies won't have the fuel to build muscle." EatingWell quoted Reda Elmardi, RD, CPT, a registered dietitian, as saying.

Carbs are vital to effective exercise

During exercise, the body breaks down glycogen which is what is then used by the body as fuel for the workout. Glycogen is created by the body from glucose, found in carbohydrates. If we do not eat enough carbohydrates it will have a deficiency of glycogen reserves, making it harder for the body to perform to the standard necessary for muscle gain.