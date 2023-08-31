The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition

Creating satisfying, healthy shakes: Ingredients for lasting fullness

A Dutch study finds that thick shakes with low calories, high fiber, and protein leave you feeling fuller for longer.

By WALLA!
Published: AUGUST 31, 2023 14:30
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The initial assumption is that a thin shake based on water or orange juice, combined with fruit, contains fewer calories and sugars, making it better for weight maintenance. However, a new study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition reveals that choosing a thick shake, or smoothie, rich in dietary fiber contributes to a longer-lasting feeling of satiety. In contrast, thin and watery shakes leave the stomach quickly without providing a sense of fullness, leading to hunger and snacking.

Dense - Not Necessarily Calorie-Laden

It's important to note that a thick shake doesn't necessarily mean a high-calorie and high-fat shake. During the study, participants received a thick shake with only 100 calories; on another occasion, they received a thin shake with a whopping 500 calories. The results demonstrated that the low-calorie thick shake provided greater satisfaction than the high-calorie skinny shake. These findings are unsurprising, as calories alone do not create a sense of satiety.

The feeling of fullness originates from two mechanisms. The first mechanism involves the absorption of sugars and nutrients from the digestive system into the bloodstream, which signals the brain to transmit a message of "I don't need more food." However, this mechanism could be faster and more effective, often overlooked. The second mechanism focuses on feeling full in the stomach, providing more precise and quicker signals.

To explore this further, young and healthy participants who had fasted for approximately three hours consumed shakes of different densities while their stomachs were scanned with an MRI machine. Simultaneously, they rated their level of appetite or satiety every 10 minutes. The tests revealed that the thin, high-calorie shake left the stomach quickly, leaving the individual hungry despite consuming 500 calories. In contrast, the thick shake with only 100 calories stayed in the stomach longer due to its fiber, protein, and fat content. Therefore, the key takeaway is not whether or not to drink a shake but rather what to include in it.

Transforming a Shake into a Meal

To make a shake more satisfying and nutritious, use the whole fruit, including edible peels, instead of just the juice. Additionally, it is recommended to add a fatty food component such as tahini, avocado, almond spread, or mini nuts. Including fiber-rich ingredients like ground flax seeds, oats, or bran is also beneficial. Yogurt can be added for added protein and fat. Combining these elements makes the shake a complete meal rather than just a beverage.

What about the size of the shake?

Shakes, especially store-bought ones, often come in large to enormous sizes. However, it is essential to remember that the recommended consumption is much smaller. The large cups contain excessive sugar and calories, exceeding our bodies' needs.

Treating a shake as a meal rather than just a drink, similar to a portion of thick soup, is advised. Purchasing shakes in smaller glasses is recommended, as the calorie content in a glass is often higher than that of a glass of cola of the same size. For instance, a 100 ml shake can contain carbohydrates equivalent to two to three teaspoons of sugar.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by