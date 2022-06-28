The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

The study found that even minor increases in protein in one's diet from 18% to 20% have a measurable effect on healthy eating choices.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 28, 2022 05:21
Fish on a bed of vegetables (photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
Fish on a bed of vegetables
(photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)

Diets with larger amounts of protein lead to healthier nutritional decisions while helping to avoid the reduction of lean body mass, according to a new study from Rutgers University.

The study, led by author Prof. Sue Shapses, a professor of nutritional sciences at the Rutgers School of Environmental and Biological Sciences and co-author Anna Ogilvie, a doctoral student at the Department of Nutritional Sciences, was published in the peer-reviewed journal Obesity.

The researchers gathered data from 200 individuals between ages 24 and 75 in clinical trials at the university funded by the US National Institutes of Health over 20 years. The participants' Body Mass Index classified them as either overweight or obese. As part of the study, they were told to follow a 500-calorie-deficit diet and attend nutrition counseling in order to lose weight over 6 months.

The researchers analyzed data from the trials and found that even minor increases in protein in one's diet from 18% to 20% have a measurable effect on the choices they make with regard to healthy eating.

“It’s somewhat remarkable that a self-selected, slightly higher protein intake during dieting is accompanied by higher intake of green vegetables, and reduced intake of refined grains and added sugar,” Shapses said. “But that’s precisely what we found.”

Meat with knife 370 (credit: MCT photos)Meat with knife 370 (credit: MCT photos)

“The impact of self-selected dietary protein on diet quality has not been examined before, to our knowledge, like this.”

Anna Ogilvie, Department of Nutritional Sciences, Rutgers School of Environmental and Biological Sciences

Anna Ogilvie, Department of Nutritional Sciences, Rutgers School of Environmental and Biological SciencesThe researchers also concluded from the analysis that a moderately increased protein intake also decreases the loss of lean body mass.

Furthermore, Rutgers noted, weight loss regimens that include restrictions on calories are linked to a reduction in the consumption of healthy foods containing micronutrients including iron and zinc. Eating larger amounts of protein is associated with healthier outcomes, but the relationship between protein consumption and overall diet quality is not yet fully understood.

“The impact of self-selected dietary protein on diet quality has not been examined before, to our knowledge, like this,” said Ogilvie. “Exploring the connection between protein intake and diet quality is important because diet quality is often suboptimal in the US, and higher-protein weight loss diets are popular.”



Tags health scientific study Nutrition Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

Remember the rocket that crashed into the moon? It left a mark or two

A rocket body impacted the Moon on March 4, 2022, near Hertzsprung crater, creating a double crater roughly 28 meters wide in the longest dimension. LROC NAC M1407760984R; image enlarged 3x
3

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
4

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
5

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by