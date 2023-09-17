Why can't we stop eating ultra-processed snacks?

Take a moment to raid your fridge and pantry, grabbing some of your favorite snacks. Now, examine the ingredient list. Can you identify everything on it?

Those long, cryptic names that seem alien to your spice cabinet – chances are, you can't. What you're holding in your hands are ultra-processed foods (UPF).

While we all indulge in processed foods to some extent, there's a stark contrast between minimally processed foods like flour, frozen vegetables, and lightly cooked dishes and the heavily processed realm of UPFs. These culinary creations are infused with an array of industrial substances, flavor enhancers, fragrances, and preservatives that elevate them to a different level of processing.

Just How Processed Is Our Food?

Various methods measure the degree of food processing, with one notable approach being the NOVA system developed by Brazilian researchers.

Nestled within this system lies Group 4, known as ultra-processed foods.

These products boast ingredients you'd never find in a typical home kitchen. Their components include food extracts and industrial additives that enhance texture and color, all while striking the perfect balance between salt and sugar to keep us craving more. These components play mind tricks on our satiety cues, making us lose track of how much we're consuming. Moreover, the packaging of UPFs is designed for utmost convenience, enabling us to gobble them up on the go or with minimal effort, often just requiring a microwave or hot water.

Convenient, Ubiquitous, and Addictive

When food companies develop new products, they conduct taste tests to identify which version induces the most consumption among a group of testers.

These UPFs are frequently endorsed by celebrities through aggressive marketing campaigns, instilling a sense of trust and prompting purchases. Stars won't advocate for quinoa, grains, vegetables, or fruits.

As technology advances, these foods become more accessible, thanks to efficient production, transportation, and the preservatives that grant them a longer shelf life. Ships from significant food corporations now venture into remote regions, like the Amazon, to introduce these highly industrialized foods to populations with limited access. This phenomenon has given rise to a surge in health issues that were once rare among these communities.

Numerous studies connect ultra-processed foods and detrimental health and behavioral outcomes. These include elevated cholesterol levels, obesity, food addiction, increased food consumption, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, digestive disorders, stunted growth, hypertension, and even depression and anxiety.Furthermore, these foods can alter the composition of our microbiome, the collection of bacteria in our digestive system, which is closely linked to overall bodily and cognitive health.

The Impact of a Heavily Processed Diet

A diet rich in heavily processed foods disrupts the gut microbiota, promoting the development of degenerative diseases. Compared to naturally processed foods, they offer fewer fibers, vegetables, and wholesome nutrition. This dietary shift creates an inflammatory environment in the gut, a catalyst for chronic metabolic diseases and, potentially, cognitive decline. These products ' high fat and simple carbohydrates are associated with neuroinflammation and reduced cognitive function.

Credit: Shutterstock

The Seductive Allure

The enticing combination of color, taste, sound, and aroma creates a sensory fiesta that begins when you open the bag and ends, often unnoticed, when the package is empty.

Consumers of ultra-processed foods tend to consume more calories daily due to the calorie-dense nature of these products, reinforcing the addictive cycle. In contrast, natural and less processed foods compel a slower, more deliberate eating process. Studies show that individuals eating raw or minimally processed foods for two weeks without calorie restrictions consumed approximately 1,500 fewer calories than those consuming only ultra-processed foods.

Recent research also explores the connection between ultra-processed diets and mental health. A Brazilian study during the COVID-19 pandemic found higher rates of depression and anxiety among those whose diets contained a more significant proportion of ultra-processed foods. Similarly, a study involving 14,000 Spanish university graduates revealed a link between food choices over a decade and the onset of depression, emphasizing the association between increased ultra-processed food consumption and symptoms of anxiety and depression.

You are what you eat.

This saying emphasizes that our food choices reflect our attitude toward our bodies and health. Nutrient-rich food is fresh and minimally processed, free from toxins, preservatives, and artificial colorings. Natural foods like vegetables, fruits, legumes, grains, herbs, fish, eggs, lean poultry, and dairy offer essential physical and mental health nutrients.

In our modern age of convenience, ordering meals is effortless. Yet, the skill of cooking at home matters. Studies consistently show that people with kitchen proficiency consume fewer processed foods. Therefore, our adults are responsible for involving children early in preparing healthy, diverse, and fresh meals, nurturing their skills, awareness, and self-care.