Freed hostage Omer Shem Tov's condition: The challenges of living with Celiac Disease

22-year-old released hostage Omer Shem Tov has returned to Israel after 505 days in Hamas captivity.

Shem Tov, who suffers from asthma and celiac disease, is receiving medical care at Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, where his family has prepared gluten-free meals to accommodate his condition.

Celiac disease is a chronic autoimmune disorder caused by a genetic intolerance to gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. The disease is often referred to as "the disease of a thousand faces" due to its wide range of symptoms, which vary from person to person. Among those with celiac disease, exposure to gluten triggers an immune response that damages the lining of the small intestine, leading to nutrient absorption issues and various health complications.

Shem Tov’s prolonged captivity raised concerns among his family and doctors, as it is believed he did not receive gluten-free food while in Gaza. This lack of appropriate nutrition may have exacerbated his condition, adding to the challenges of his recovery.

Celiac disease can manifest in different ways, sometimes without obvious symptoms, which can lead to delayed diagnosis. Common symptoms include digestive issues, fatigue, weakness, anemia, recurrent respiratory illnesses, chronic abdominal pain, liver function disorders, and an increased risk of intestinal cancer.

Diagnoses in two stages

Diagnosis of celiac disease is typically conducted in two stages: an initial blood test to detect gluten-related antibodies and followed, if necessary, by a small intestine biopsy to confirm the diagnosis. Due to the genetic component of the disease, individuals with a family history of celiac are considered at higher risk and are advised to undergo regular screenings.

At present, there is no cure for celiac disease, and the only effective treatment is strict adherence to a gluten-free diet. Avoiding gluten allows the intestinal lining to heal, improving nutrient absorption and eliminating symptoms. Prohibited foods include bread, pasta, cakes, cereals, and many processed foods that contain gluten. However, safe foods include vegetables, fruits, dairy products, meat, fish, and certain gluten-free snacks.

In recent years, clinical trials have explored potential medications to counteract gluten’s harmful effects on the small intestine. One promising drug is currently in advanced development and may significantly improve the lives of celiac patients in the future. Meanwhile, awareness of the disease is increasing, and the availability of gluten-free products continues to expand, making it easier for individuals with celiac to manage their condition and avoid complications.

Despite the difficult conditions he endured during his captivity, Shem Tov appeared in good spirits upon his return, smiling and communicating with those around him. His medical team and family remain focused on his recovery.